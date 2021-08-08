Top 5 tips to get easy Booyah and rank up quickly in Free Fire

Contrary to belief, getting a Booyah in Free Fire is not a difficult task. Although it may seem hard at first, with practice and patience, it will become second nature for most players.

However, there are a few things that every player can do to make each game a little easier and ensure a win. With that being said, here are five easy tips that players can follow to get an easy Booyah and rank up quickly in Free Fire.

Top 5 tips for players to follow to get an easy Booyah and rank up fast in Free Fire

5) Play solo

Although Free Fire is better with friends, playing solo is the best way to learn and improve in-game skills. Unlike teamwork, playing solo will allow players to experiment with strategy and determine what works best for them.

In addition to learning the game quicker, players will also learn how to adapt, overcome, and survive long enough to make it to the final zone and secure a Booyah.

What a great solo win on free fire. pic.twitter.com/Ow2lsYD2Ft — Lupe🥀selena x camila (@lupe_2m) September 7, 2020

4) Tactical approach

Although items such as decoy grenades and smoke grenades exist in-game, very few players use them. These items, while not that popular, if used correctly, can provide a huge tactical advantage to players.

They can be used for rushing, rotating, retreating, and even confusing enemies. Mastering, or at the very least learning how to effectively use these items, will make it easier for players to rank up fast.

3) Using the right weapon

While not every player can be good with every weapon, any player can become good with a few weapons. In essence, knowing how to use particular weapons or figuring out which weapons suit individual playing styles will help players come one step closer to a Booyah.

If nothing else, every player should master at least one long, medium, and close-range weapon in-game to prepare for any engagement and know exactly how to fight back effectively.

[News 💨] Weapon Upgrade Available 🌟

"Advanced Gold M4"



Everyone can now upgrade your M4A1

Into X, Y, or Z version at vending machine



💜 Let's find M4 Chip and upgrade your weapon!#FreeFire #FreeFireUpdate#FreeFireEU pic.twitter.com/oBkjd9FT15 — Garena Free Fire EU (@freefireeu) August 3, 2021

2) Pick a good landing spot

Picking a good landing spot in Free Fire will have a major impact on getting a Booyah and leveling up. Players need to pick areas that are not hot-drop zones, while at the same time ensuring that it's not located towards the edge of the safe zone.

Landing in a good spot will provide an early game advantage when finding loot and gearing up. In addition to loot, it will also allow players to lockdown an area and secure it.

1) Mastering the gloo wall

Mastering the gloo wall is by far the best way to win a Booyah in Free Fire. It is a unique item, and players who can use it effectively can win almost any engagement.

Gloo walls can be used for pushing, defending, providing cover, gaining a height advance, and even trapping enemies. It is a highly versatile item, and players should learn to use it to the best of their ability.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen