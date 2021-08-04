5 best places to land in Free Fire in August 2021

Finding a good landing spot in Free Fire can sometimes make all the difference. Knowing where to land will not only help players get better loot but also ensure they are within the safe zone at all times.

Landing in isolated spots can be good in certain situations, but rotating from them to reach the safe zone can become an issue. While users can choose from several good drop locations on each map, some are better than others.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

Top five spots to land in Free Fire

1) Peak (Bermuda)

Dropping at Peak is a good choice for several reasons. For starters, it's at a higher elevation and provides a good vantage point for scouting the area below. Secondly, players can find good loot here, alongside being able to maximize the use of snipers.

In addition to the above benefits, because it's located on high ground and towards the center of the map, they can easily rotate downhill to avoid getting trapped outside the safe zone or escape from aggressive gamers.

2) Shipyard (Bermuda)

The shipyard has a very classic feel to it and is a great place to find loot in Free Fire. It can get dangerous at times as enemies can camp on top of the cranes, but if users manage to land here early, it's relatively safe for the most part.

However, they shouldn't linger too long at the spot and must move southward towards the center to avoid getting left out of the safe zone.

3) Refinery (Kalahari)

Refinery, located on the Kalahari map, stands out from the rest in Free Fire when it comes to all-around good landing spots. In addition to being a good place to find loot, it is situated in the center of the map, allowing for effortless rotations. Players can move about freely to avoid getting caught up outside the safe zone.

The only drawback to this location is that it is often a hot drop zone due to its popularity, and gamers may run into many opponents. Beginners should avoid this area, as combat will begin as soon as they drop.

4) Confinement (Kalahari)

Confinement is an excellent place for players to land on the Kalahari map in Free Fire. It is situated sort of farther from the center, which is a good thing as the area has ample loot for players to collect. Gamers seldom visit this site, so landing here is a relatively safe option.

However, the only drawback with this location will be rotating out as there are limited options to use. Keeping a car handy will be the best option for players wanting to land here.

5) Central (Purgatory)

Central is located on the Purgatory map and is a great place for players to land. The area offers excellent loot, and due to the high number of buildings, they can easily hide from opponents and leave the site if needed.

Although the location is ideal, once users are done looting, they should rotate as soon as possible to avoid getting caught out by the storm.

