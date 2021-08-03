5 tips to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire in August 2021

Free Fire is a very competitive game, owing to which having good stats is vital for players due to a number of reasons. However, what most players don't realize is that dying too often in-game can cause their stats to drop, lowering their overall rank.

While increasing the K/D ratio in-game is easier said than done, there are a few ways in which players can avoid dying too often while still securing a high number of kills in every match. This article will discuss some tips and tricks that players can follow to increase their K/D ratio in Free Fire.

Five easy ways for players to increase their K/D ratio in Free Fire

1) Play solo

The best possible way to increase the K/D ratio in Free Fire is to play solo. Playing solo can get boring at times as the game is better with friends. However, players looking to get better at the game and get more kills will have to play solo.

Playing solo also allows players to execute their own strategies in-game without having to worry about teammates following the plan or having to give them direction while playing.

Booyah in garena free fire battlegrounds Solo BOIIIIIS pic.twitter.com/EJEVUgdRCa — White_knight (@Whitekn37608239) April 16, 2020

2) Rotate behind opponents

Rotating behind opponents is one of the best ways to get more kills in-game. Rather than engaging opponents from a distance or head on, players should always opt to rotate behind them if possible to gain a tactical advantage.

In addition to gaining a tactical advantage, players will have the chance to fight on their own terms, as and when they choose and will be able to set up and execute their plan with ease.

3) Pick and choose fights

One of the simplest ways to increase the K/D ratio in Free Fire is to pick and choose the engagements. While skilled players will have no trouble taking out multiple enemies in quick succession, newer players should pick the fights they feel they can win.

For example, suppose a player knows an opponent is camping in the building and is unsure of how to approach the target. In that case, it's better to move on and look for other opponents rather than getting beamed while trying to rush the building to eliminate the camper.

Garena Free Fire | The Cobra | First Time Playing | Booyah | 16 Kills | Game Review



YouTube Link: https://t.co/gLDFWhPaO0



Make sure you Subscribe ❤ pic.twitter.com/2Ga8AsJPtw — Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) March 4, 2021

4) Use silencers

Using silencers in-game is a great way to remain undetected while getting kills and will greatly help improve the K/D ratio of players. With the help of silencers, players can get easy takedowns on unsuspecting opponents and remain unseen as well.

This is a great tactic for players to use to stay undetected while taking down opponents. While the rate of fire will be reduced when using a silencer, it is still a viable option in most situations.

5) Third-party players when possible

If the opportunity arises for players to third-party opponents in Free Fire, they should take the chance without hesitation or second thought.

Taking down an already weakened enemy is one of the best ways to increase the K/D ratio in-game, and when combined with silencers, players can remain undetected while getting the kill.

Edited by Shaheen Banu