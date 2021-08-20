Raistar’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, sensitivity settings, and more

Among the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in India is Raistar, who primarily uploads gameplay videos related to the battle royale title. Although he has only uploaded 32 videos to his YouTube channel, he has already amassed a subscriber count of over 5.41 million with 118.24 million views.

During the last 30 days, he received 260K subscribers and 6.43 million views. Raistar’s Free Fire ID, sensitivity, and other details are listed below.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Here are the all-time statistics of Raistar (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has competed in 15885 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 2683, leading to a win percentage of 16.89%. He has 52401 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Meanwhile, the streamer has appeared in 4485 duo matches and has come out on top on 706 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 15.74%. At a K/D ratio of 3.80, he has 14355 frags.

The popular content creator has featured in 3529 solo games and has 401 victories, coming down to a win ratio of 11.36%. He has accumulated 10745 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has appeared in only a few ranked matches in the present ranked season (Image via Free Fire)

The internet star has 19 squad matches to his name in the current ranked season and has three wins, resulting in a win rate of 15.78%. He has 51 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The YouTuber has also played two solo games but is yet to notch a single win or a kill.

Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings of Raistar and other details mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

The estimated monthly earnings of Raistar from his YouTube channel lie between $1.6K and $25.7K (Source: Social Blade).

Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings of Raistar (Image via Raistar / YouTube)

Given above are the sensitivity settings of the renowned YouTuber. Readers can view the video below to check out the other settings of Raistar alongside the custom HUD:

YouTube channel

Raistar is recognized in the Free Fire community for his skills and gameplay videos. The most seen clip on his channel stands at 10 million views.

He also streams Free Fire and other games on “BOOYAH!”

Note: Raistar’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article and are subject to change.

