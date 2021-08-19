Best Free Fire sensitivity and tips to hit more headshots

The popularity of Free Fire has been steadily increasing, with a gradual stream of new players joining after each update. This has increased competitiveness, and users need to improve their skills to progress to the tiers.

One of the essential areas of improvement is the aim. Players need to practice hitting more headshots as it is the most efficient way of eliminating the opponent. However, many users find it challenging to do so.

Sensitivity settings and tips for hitting headshots in Free Fire

Getting the sensitivity settings right is essential for hitting more headshots. Having said that, here are the settings and tips that will help you execute more headshots.

Sensitivity settings

Recommended sensitivity settings for executing more headshots (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the recommended Free Fire settings to hit more headshots:

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 100

2x Scope: 80 – 90

4x Scope: 75 – 80

Sniper Scope: 60

Free Look: 65

Users can have a free look at default as this does not influence when looking around and is for the eye button.

They can even surpass the range if they feel comfortable. Besides this, users must not change these settings very often. After changing the settings, players can head to the training ground to familiarize themselves with it.

Note: This is just a suggested range based on their writer’s preference. Players must not copy the settings of other users but can alter them based on their personal preference and device.

How to change sensitivity settings

Click the settings icon on the top right corner (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You can click the gear icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Next, you must select the sensitivity tab and then adjust the individual options.

Tips for headshots

1) Drag and shoot

One of the best ways to hit more headshots is by drag shots. First, players must ensure that they have set the aim precision to default. Next, drag the fire button upwards while firing so that the crosshair lines up with the head, and players will secure the headshot.

2) Practice

There is target range and combat zone on Batou (Image via Free Fire)

Practice is essential for hitting headshots, and they can use the target range on Batou. They can pick up the weapon of their choice and practice drag shots on the still target. Players can also practice in the combat zone to practice against real players.

3) Layout and crosshair

Players shouldn't change their layout often (Image via Free Fire)

Similar sensitivity is also a matter of personal choice, and thus there is no exact layout that players must use. However, they must ensure that there is sufficient space to drag the fire button upwards.

Users should not make the layout too complicated or change it too often. Additionally, they should have their crosshairs close to the head level so that while dragging the fire button will result in a headshot.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen