Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and 360° movements in August 2021

Among mobile shooter games, Free Fire has made a name for itself due to the fantastic gaming experience it offers. Garena has worked hard on optimizing graphics, HUD, characters, modes, and more.

Over time, Free Fire’s increasing popularity has also increased the competitiveness in the game. Many players, however, find it challenging to handle movements and execute headshots successfully.

Movements are tactically critical in a Free Fire match, while headshots are essential for quick kills. This article will discuss modifying sensitivity settings in Free Fire for 360° movements and easy headshots.

Free Fire sensitivity: What are the best settings for headshots and 360° movements

Ease of movements

Ideal sensitivity for easy 360° movements (Image via Free Fire)

Usually, players find it difficult to swipe and slide, which often results in sluggish in-game character and camera movements. Gamers can tweak their sensitivity settings to higher percentages for easy 360° movements.

General: 100

Red Dot: 90-95

2X Scope: 85-90

4X Scope: 75-80

Sniper Scope: 47-52

Free Look: 85-90

Every setting should be kept high except the AWM and 4X scope one as with the increase in zooming power, swiping and sliding become easy. Additionally, a higher Sniper and 4X scope setting would mean more instability in movements.

Quick headshots

Ideal sensitivity for quick headshot kills (Image via Free Fire)

Headshots are a completely different concept than movements in Free Fire. Execution of a headshot demands stability which is aided by low sensitivity. Players should keep the sensitivity a medium to low for scopes while General and Red Dot can be kept higher.

General: 100

Red Dot: 90-95

2X Scope: 75-80

4X Scope: 60-65

Sniper Scope: 45-50

Free Look: 65-70

Lower sensitivity would mean better stability when players take shots using ADS on guns. General and Red Dot are meant for close-range. Hence, they are kept higher for quick movements.

Ideal settings for both aspects

Players can blend both sensitivity settings for better movement along with great headshot executions. General and Red Dot settings should remain high while higher scope settings can be kept lower.

General: 100

Red Dot: 90-95

2X Scope: 80-85

4X Scope: 60-65

Sniper Scope: 45-50

Free Look: 70-75

Players can keep 2X scope and Free Look sensitivities in a medium-range to attain better results with movement and execution of headshots.

How to change the sensitivity settings?

Players should follow the steps given below to change and test their sensitivity settings:

Step 1. Open the Free Fire app.

Step 2. Tap on the Settings icon in the top-right corner to open the menu.

Step 3. Click on the Sensitivity tab to view the current (default) settings.

Step 4. Adjust the settings for the desired results as mentioned above.

Step 5. Open the training grounds to fine-tune the settings as per the player’s convenience.

Initially, players will find it discomforting to use the altered settings, but with ample practice, they will be able to adapt to the new sensitivity. These settings provide aid to the players in a match, but they have to gain some experience for better results. Furthermore, they can tweak the settings while being in a game to suit their strategy, whether based on movement or stability.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

