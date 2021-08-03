5 best guns for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire

A defeat is inevitable in Free Fire if players don't have a designated game plan, a strategy, a decent character and at least one weapon that suits their playstyle. Weapons can sometimes prove more fatal for opponents than anything else in a match.

Hence, players need to be particularly careful while choosing their weapons. If they have a defensive strategy in mind, they can go with ARs and Snipers. On the other hand, for a balanced approach, LMGs, ARs and SMGs would be preferred.

However, if players love to rush and play aggressively, they should get their hands on SMGs, ARs or Shotguns. This article will list the five best weapons suited for an aggressive playstyle in Free Fire.

Note: This list presents the items in no particular order.

Weapons in Free Fire: What are the best choices for an aggressive playstyle?

1) MP40

Image via Free Fire

It is a SMG with a high fire rate and is an excellent gun for an aggressive playstyle. The MP40 possesses excellent stability, even at a firing rate of 83, while also boasting a damaging rate of 48. Players can equip the MP40 with two attachments: magazine and stock.

However, the primary issues with the MP40 include its low magazine capacity and slow reload speed. Therefore, players will have to find a suitable magazine attachment to overcome the former problem, but it will not resolve the latter.

2) MP5

Image via Free Fire

The MP5 is another quick-fire SMG on this list that has a firing rate of 76. It also boasts an insane reload speed rated at 77. The MP5's magazine capacity of 48 is another reason for the gun's excellent performance while rushing.

Apart from the decent stats, players can also equip the MP5 with all kinds of attachments except the stock. This SMG is the go-to gun for shorter distances.

3) M1014

Image via Free Fire

Shotguns are the best option for rush gameplay. No gun comes closer to the performance that this shotgun provides during aggressive gameplay. The M1014 suits the rush strategy better than most weapons.

Players can use the M1014 to quickly finish off their nearby enemies without any fuss. However, sometimes the small magazine size and no magazine attachment can prove to be fatal for players themselves.

4) AUG

Image via Free Fire

AUG is arguably the best Assault Rifle in Free Fire after Groza. It is stable in short-range fights and has a great firing rate among the ARs. Along with above-average damage stats with excellent range, AUG has a magazine capacity of 35.

Although AUG does have a high recoil pattern, which is an issue for medium-range skirmishes, it is not a significant problem for rushing strategies in close-range battle. Additionally, AUG comes with scope equipment pre-applied.

5) MAG-7

Image via Free Fire

Among the shotguns, MAG-7 is the most versatile option that is operable even over medium-range. With excellent damage infliction, players can execute enemies with ease while rushing. MAG-7 has a magazine capacity of 8 with great reload speed, a decent firing rate and above-average movement speed.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

