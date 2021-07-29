5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities for aggressive players

Active abilities in Free Fire are usually more dominating and powerful than passive abilities. The majority of Free Fire players desire an active ability character. Hence, active abilities have gained premium status in the game.

The dominating performance of these characters can be credited to their aggressive playstyle and abilities. Most active ability characters favor an aggressive gameplay strategy. However, there are some exceptions as some characters do not do justice to their active ability tag.

This article will list the five best active ability characters in Free Fire right now.

Free Fire: Who are the best characters with active abilities for aggressive gameplay?

#5 - A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

"Thrill of Battle", A124's ability, can help convert 20 EP into HP within four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 10 seconds, which is pretty vital as the ability takes less time to recharge.

This fast EP recovery can prove to be helpful when a player is taking damage. Moreover, players can improve the EP conversion to 60 at the character's maximum level.

#4 - K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Captain Booyah a.k.a K is a great active ability character who doesn't have any time limit for his ability. It only has a three-second cooldown, which takes place during the mode switch. K has two modes: Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode.

Jiu-jitsu mode helps with a 500% increase in EP conversion rate, while Psychology mode enables recovery of two EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. Players also get a buff in their Max EP by 50.

K's abilities come in handy while players are rushing on opponents.

#3 - Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability lasts for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 150 seconds. During those 10 seconds, players get 80 temporary HP (which decays over time) and an increase in damage to Gloo walls and shields.

Xtreme Encounter is a great ability choice if players want to dominate their opponents without caring about the damage accumulation. Gamers can also upscale the damage inflicted by the ability to 100 at level six with a decrease in cooldown by one-third.

#2 - Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler is a recent addition to the roster, yet he has become an excellent choice for every gameplay strategy due to his balanced capabilities. He can damage five gloo walls within a radius of 50 meters, while a Gloo wall deployment initiates an HP recovery beginning from four points.

Skyler is an excellent choice for the attack, but he is also a decent choice for defense after the likes of Wukong and Chrono. Skyler has a cooldown of 60 seconds, which players can decrease with level-ups.

#1 - Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

There are 38 characters in Free Fire with unique abilities, and Alok has remained at the top since the game's inception. One can rate Alok among the top three Free Fire characters of all time.

Alok's "Drop the Beat" ability is the reason behind his high rank. Players can activate Drop the Beat to enhance the ally speed by 10% and again in HP by five per second for five seconds.

Allies within Alok's aura can take advantage of the ability. Hence, Alok is an excellent choice for any mode, whether it's squad, solo, duo or even Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

