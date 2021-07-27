Best Free Fire character combinations for Chrono to push rank in Season 22

Free Fire has its own ranked mode for its two primary game modes - Clash Squad and Battle Royale, where users compete to become the best.

Characters play a vital role in the performance of players. Their unique abilities aid users immensely and help them gain the edge over their enemies.

Chrono is among most used characters currently in the game. The following is a list of character combinations that users can incorporate.

Note: To provide players with a broader range of options, no character was repeated in this article. Moreover, all abilities are at the maximum level of each character. Players can mix and match them to create combinations according to their preferences and playing styles.

Free Fire character combinations with Chrono to rank push

1) Chrono + Jota + D-bee + Moco

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

In Jota’s Sustained Raids ability, SMG or Shotgun kills can instantly restore 40 HP; however, there's a cooldown of 5 seconds. Health replenishment can help immensely during the game as users rush onto their foes.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee made his way into Free Fire recently and has an incredible skill named “Bullet Beats.” It increases the movement speed and accuracy of players by 15% and 35% when firing while moving.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco has a skill named Hacker’s Eye and it tags enemies that are shot by players for a duration of 5 seconds. The location of the enemies is then shared with teammates.

2) Chrono + Shirou + Maro + Dasha

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Dasha: Partying On

When an enemy hits the user within 80m, they get tagged for 6 seconds as a result of Shirou’s skill. The first shot that players hit on the marked foe has 100% additional armor penetration. This ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Maro’s ability increases the damage with distance up to 25%. On top of this, there’s a 3.5% rise in the damage dealt to marked enemies.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha is the final part of this combination, and her ability has multiple effects. It reduces the rate of recoil buildup and max recoil of the players by 10%. On top of this, the recovery time from falls and damage from the falls are reduced by 80% and 50%, respectively.

3) Chrono + Hayato + Kelly + Luqueta

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Hayato’s Bushido ability leads to a 10% increase in armor penetration with every 10% decrease in the maximum health. In case users also possess the awakened version of Hayato, frontal damage is reduced by 3.5%.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly has a skill named “Dash”, leading to an upsurge in sprinting speed by 6%. As with Hayato, Kelly has an awakened version in which the first shot on a target deals additional damage.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta’s Hat Trick increases the max health of players by 18 up to 35 with every kill. This implies that after two frags, users will have a maximum HP of 235.

