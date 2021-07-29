Skyler vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character has better abilities?

Garena added Chrono to Free Fire's roster back in 2020 due to collaboration between them and CR7. The CR7 character remained one of the overpowered characters for months until the developers heavily nerfed it.

Meanwhile, Skyler is a more recent addition introduced in Free Fire through the OB26 update. Due to its balanced capabilities, Skyler has quickly become one of the strongest and most popular characters.

Both Free Fire characters are highly comparable due to their all-round capabilities. This article will analyze the capabilities of both characters to give a final verdict.

Free Fire characters: Chrono, Skyler, their abilities, and final verdict

Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono has maintained his reputation despite the OB27 update nerf and is still the first choice for many players in Free Fire. He provides a force field (Shield) after activation of his Time Turner active ability. The force field can withstand the damage of 600, and players can fire outside while being inside the shield.

The character's agility also improves due to a 5% buff in movement speed. However, these ability effects last for three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds. The short duration of the ability proves to be a liability for a character with great potential. Gamers can maximize the time to eight seconds at level 6.

Chrono’s ability level-ups:

Level Agility Duration Cool down 1 5% 3 200 2 7% 4 192 3 9% 5 185 4 11% 6 179 5 13% 7 174 6 15% 8 170

Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can use Skyler's Riptide Rhythm to unleash a sonic wave that has the capability to damage as many as five Gloo Walls within 50 meters. This effect is vital to expose the enemies in an open ground making them more vulnerable.

Apart from affecting the opponent Gloo Walls, players can recover HP after each Gloo Wall deployment. The character's HP recovery will begin from four points. Riptide Rhythm has a cooldown of 60 seconds, and its recovery effects don't stack.

Skyler’s ability level-ups:

Level HP Range Cool down 1 4 50 60 2 5 58 58 3 6 67 55 4 7 77 51 5 8 88 46 6 9 100 40

Which character is better?

There is no doubt that Chrono is an excellent character with decent abilities, but Skyler is far ahead of Chrono. Skyler suits a better and risk-free attacking strategy, while players will have to take the risk of rushing with Chrono.

Skyler provides a slightly better defensive advantage than the nerfed Chrono despite the latter's three-second shield and increased agility. Additionally, Skyler has more duration and less cool downtime.

In the end, it boils down to the personal choice, strategy, and skill set of gamers of whether they choose Chrono or Skyler in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is a personal decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual.

