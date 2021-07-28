Wukong vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Sometimes players don’t get enough fighting chances in Free Fire’s Classic mode. In many instances, players lose to either the contracting play zone or some camping enemies.

Unlike Classic mode, Clash Squad mode offers more action in a fast-paced manner. Each four-member team has to win rounds by finishing their opponents. The team with the most round wins will claim victory.

A player needs to make a decent choice of weapons and characters in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode. Characters like Wukong and Chrono can prove helpful as players can use them to avoid enemy fire.

Free Fire Clash Squad mode: Wukong, Chrono, their abilities, and more

Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong, the Monkey King, is a great character choice for Clash Squad mode. Players can activate Wukong’s active ability Camouflage that turns the character into a bush. The bush transformation helps defend against the enemy fire, while players can transform back to Wukong by firing at an opponent.

Camouflage has a duration of 10 seconds, while its cooldown is 300 seconds at level 1. Gamers can upgrade the Monkey King up to six levels to improve its capabilities. To upgrade, Wukong players will have to use its Memory fragments.

Wukong’s abilities:

Level 1 - Duration : 10 seconds Cooldown : 300 seconds

: 10 seconds : 300 seconds Level 2 - Duration : 11 seconds Cooldown : 280 seconds

: 11 seconds : 280 seconds Level 3 - Duration : 12 seconds Cooldown : 260 seconds

: 12 seconds : 260 seconds Level 4 - Duration : 13 seconds Cooldown : 240 seconds

: 13 seconds : 240 seconds Level 5 - Duration : 14 seconds Cooldown : 220 seconds

: 14 seconds : 220 seconds Level 6 - Duration: 15 seconds Cooldown: 200 seconds

Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability Time Turner grants the character a movement speed boost of 5% and a force field shield to take up to 600 damage. These abilities make Chrono tactically superior to most of the Free Fire characters, especially in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

However, Chrono’s shield and agility stay for three seconds which is a slight drawback and can lead to its downfall. To overcome this disadvantage, players can level up Chrono using its memory fragments.

Chrono’s abilities:

Level 1 - Agility : 5% Duration : 3 seconds Cooldown : 200 seconds

: 5% : 3 seconds : 200 seconds Level 2 - Agility : 7% Duration : 4 seconds Cooldown : 192 seconds

: 7% : 4 seconds : 192 seconds Level 3 - Agility : 9% Duration : 5 seconds Cooldown : 185 seconds

: 9% : 5 seconds : 185 seconds Level 4 - Agility : 11% Duration : 6 seconds Cooldown : 179 seconds

: 11% : 6 seconds : 179 seconds Level 5 - Agility : 13% Duration : 7 seconds Cooldown : 174 seconds

: 13% : 7 seconds : 174 seconds Level 6 - Agility: 15% Duration: 8 seconds Cooldown: 170 seconds

Which character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Chrono is a better choice for Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Both characters are advantageous for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode. Considering Clash Squad mode’s gameplay, Chrono is a more suitable choice than Wukong because players can use Chrono to rush. Increased agility and shield provide a tremendous tactical benefit in comparison to the bush.

However, it doesn’t mean Wukong is not suitable for Clash Squad mode. The Monkey King is an excellent choice if players have decent skills and have better control over their movement. Wukong is ideal for defense than rushing on opponents in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

