Top 5 reasons why K character is as good as Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono was one of the most overpowered characters in Free Fire until the OB27 update. Garena nerfed the popular character through Free Fire's OB27 update. The nerf significantly downgraded the capabilities of Chrono among active ability characters.

On the other hand, K, popularly known as Captain Booyah, has maintained its superiority since its in-game introduction. Gamers can easily position K among the top five characters of Free Fire. Captain Booyah can easily replace Chrono as the primary character choice.

This article will list five reasons why K is as good as pre-OB27 Chrono while analyzing both characters.

K vs. Chrono: Which character performs well in Free Fire

1) Duration

Chrono's ability works for three seconds at the base level (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono's ability lasts for three seconds and has a cooldown of 200 seconds at the base level. In contrast, Captain Booyah does not have any time limit on its ability while it has a cooldown of four seconds whenever the player switches the ability mode.

2) Support to the team

K upscales the ally's EP conversion rate (Image via Free Fire)

Both K and Chrono provide tactical support to the team's overall capabilities. Chrono provides a force field shield from enemy fire for three seconds. On the other hand, players can activate K's Jiu-jitsu mode that provides a 500% increase in EP conversion rate of allies within a six-meter radius.

3) Aggressive gameplay

K is an ideal choice for rushing (Image via Srikanta/YT)

Players who love to play aggressively in Free Fire can choose either Chrono or K. They can activate Chrono's temporary force field with an increase in agility while rushing on opponents.

For gamers who use K, they can enjoy a recovery of two EP every three seconds till 100 EP using Psychology mode. However, it entirely depends upon the players and their skills to use either character in their favor.

4) Defense

Chrono's shield makes him resistant to damage for three seconds (Image via Garena)

K does have an automatic EP recovery that happens as soon as EP goes below 100, provided players have activated the ability. In the case of Chrono, players get more benefit from the temporary shield as players can become resistant to enemy fire for three seconds.

Players can also use Chrono's shield to escape the multiple-enemy situation in a Free Fire match. They can quickly retreat to a safer location with increased agility and a temporary force field.

5) Upgrades

K in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Players can upgrade both Chrono and K through six levels using their memory fragments. These upgrades often help in lowering cool down, increasing duration, upscaling ability, and more.

Most characters have a Maximum EP of 50, while players can use K to increase their Max EP to 100 at the first level and 150 at the sixth level. Apart from the Max EP, players can lower the mode switch duration to two seconds at level six.

In the case of Chrono, players can substantially increase the agility, duration, and cool down to 15%, eight seconds, and 170 seconds. However, players will have to fulfill the required number of memory fragments to level up.

Conclusion

K is as good as Chrono (Image via Garena/Sportskeeda)

It is pretty clear by this article that Captain Booyah performs equally good if not better than pre-OB27 Chrono. Captain Booyah performs better than Chrono on many fronts in Free Fire, while it underperforms in some situations. Hence, It is entirely the players' choice to choose either Chrono or K as their primary Free Fire character.

Also read: DJ Alok vs D-Bee: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Srijan Sen