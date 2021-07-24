DJ Alok vs D-Bee: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Free Fire offers a low-level difficulty for beginners in their initial games. The difficulty level starts escalating as soon as players move up the ranks until it becomes hard to push the ranks further.

Gamers can practice hard to go up the ranks in Free Fire, but character abilities play a crucial role in rank pushing. Free Fire has an assortment of characters, with as many as 38 characters possessing special abilities.

This article will analyze the abilities of D-Bee (the latest addition to the lineup) and Alok (one of the oldest Free Fire characters).

Free Fire characters: D-Bee, Alok, their abilities, and more

DJ Alok

Alok: Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Alok is widely regarded as one of the most potent characters in Free Fire and deservedly so. DJ Alok's Drop the Beat ability provides a great amount of assistance to the speed of allies by providing a 10% buff. Gamers can also use the active ability to increase 5 HP per second for five seconds.

Drop the Beat works within the five-meter aura of Alok in case of allies' agility. Players can further upgrade Alok's ability to higher levels by using his memory fragments. Gamers can see the following drastic changes in Drop the Beat:

Agility: 10% and duration: 5s Agility: 11% and duration: 6s Agility: 12% and duration: 7s Agility: 13% and duration: 8s Agility: 14% and duration: 9s Agility: 15% and duration: 10s

D-Bee

D-Bee: Bullet Beats (Image via Free Fire)

Garena added D-Bee to the lineup through the OB28 update. The new passive ability character has proved to be a lot stronger than many of its counterparts. Bullet Beats works automatically, unlike DJ Alok's Drop the Beat that needs manual activation.

At the base level, Bullet Beats can increase the player's movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 10%, respectively. However, this ability works whenever a player fires in a match. Players can further enhance D-Bee's capabilities by using memory fragments as follows:

Agility: 5% and accuracy: 10% Agility: 7% and accuracy: 13% Agility: 9% and accuracy: 17% Agility: 11% and accuracy: 22% Agility: 13% and accuracy: 28% Agility: 15% and accuracy: 35%

Which character is better for rank push?

Both characters have their share of capabilities. Alok provides more advantages to the team while D-Bee aids the individual performance. It narrows down to the players' choice and skill set.

Players who play aggressively and have a decent set of skills can go for Alok. And gamers who are not habitual of manually activating the character abilities can opt for D-Bee.

Also read: 3 best top-up websites to get Free Fire diamonds

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu