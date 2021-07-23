3 best top-up websites to get Free Fire diamonds

There are many ways to spend diamonds in Free Fire, whether it's Lucky Royale, characters, pets, cosmetics, or weapon skins. Most players remain cautious while spending their in-game money as these diamonds are equally as important as real currency.

Free Fire's in-game store doesn't provide many top-up offers, and players often find this a little annoying. However, many legitimate sites offer many top-up bonuses. This article will list the top three sites that fans can browse to avail such bonuses.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order but a generalized list of the best top-up websites that can be used.

Diamond top-up in Free Fire: What are the best websites?

SEAGM

SEAGM Free Fire diamond top-up (Image via SEAGM)

SEAGM is a top-up website that features various mobile games like Mobile Legends, COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, etc. Players can top up diamonds by using their player ID.

Players should create a login account to start a transaction. They can follow the steps below to top up the Free Fire diamonds:

Step 1. Browse SEAGM and choose Free Fire from the game's top-up section.

Step 2. Players can choose the desired number of diamonds and fill in their Free Fire ID or nickname.

Step 3. Tap on Buy Now to complete the transaction.

Codashop

Codashop features various limited period offers (Image via Codashop)

Codashop also features various mobile gamers like COD Mobile, Need for Speed No Limits, Asphalt 9: Legends, and many more. Players can locate and select Free Fire in the options to start a transaction.

Step 1. Players should fill their Player ID in the given box.

Step 2. They can select the required amount of diamonds.

Step 3. Users can choose a payment method and enter their email ID to get a receipt for the transaction.

Step 4. They can press Buy Now to complete the transaction. The site will deduct the chosen amount from their bank accounts, and diamonds will be credited to their Free Fire ID.

Codashop currently offers the Executioner Kar98k Crate for free and a Cashback (up to INR 500) whenever players use Paytm. This offer is valid till July 28th, so players can also have a look at that offer.

#1. Games Kharido

Fans can get double diamonds on their first purchase (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is the Indian variant of the Garena top-up center and provides various bonuses to the players. Newbies can get a 100% bonus on their first purchase, while others can earn 10% extra diamonds.

Games Kharido provides two ways to log in for a transaction: Facebook or Free Fire ID. Here are the steps players should follow to complete the transaction:

Step 1. Choose Free Fire and select the login method: Facebook or Player ID.

Step 2. Players should select a payment method between Net Banking, UPI, and Paytm.

Step 3. Gamers can choose their desired amount of diamonds from the menu.

Step 4. Fans can tap on Buy Now to complete the transaction. Diamonds will automatically be credited to the player's Free Fire ID after successful payment.

