5 best Free Fire characters after 4th Anniversary update

The arrival of Garena Free Fire’s OB29 update has brought plenty of optimizations to the game. There have been character adjustments, weapon optimizations, new additions, and many more through the 4th-anniversary update.

The new update has also seen the introduction of two new characters in Free Fire. Both characters possess great potential and capabilities. Hence, the list of the top five characters might see a change after the 4th-anniversary update.

This article will list the top five characters in Free Fire after the OB29 update.

Note: This list presents the items in no particular order.

Free Fire characters: What are the best options after the 4th-anniversary update

5) Jota

Jota (image via Free Fire)

Jota has received an adjustment through the OB29 update, which has improved his ability, Sustained Raids, for good. Earlier, when players used to kill an enemy using Jota, they received an HP regeneration.

After the update, players can recover some of their HP after hitting an enemy using guns. Additionally, an enemy knockdown will recover 10% HP for them. Jota has become a better character for rushing after the update.

4) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Camouflage is the name of the ability of everyone’s favorite Monkey King. On paper, Wukong sounds like a great character, and that translates into a real match.

Using Wukong, players can turn into a bush for a maximum of 10 seconds. They can revert to the Monkey King form after firing at opponents.

Camouflage makes Wukong a great choice for defensive strategies, while players can also take calculated risks using Wukong by hitting opponents when they are most vulnerable.

Wukong has just one drawback in terms of a humongous cooldown of 300 seconds which gamers can lower to 200 seconds at max level.

3) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

EP recovery is essential as HP gains in a Free Fire match while defending or attacking. K’s ability helps in increasing the Max EP of a player by 50. Master of All has two modes where players can switch between:

Jiu-jitsu mode: It enables an increase in the EP conversion rates of allies within the 6m ranges by 500%.

Psychology mode: This mode can help in 2 EP recovery every three seconds up to 100 EP.

Both modes don’t have any time limit but a mode switch cooldown of three seconds.

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok is a great option for team support as allies get a buff in agility by 10%. The increased agility is vital for retreating against stronger enemies and pushing against weaker opponents.

Apart from increased agility, players can also use Drop the beat to restore HP at a rate of 5 HP/s. At the base level, both effects of Alok disappear after five seconds.

1) Dimitri

Dimitri (image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is the latest addition to the Free Fire roster with Thiva, and both characters promise great performances. However, the former character has great potential to become one of the best Free Fire characters ever.

The Healing Heartbeat of Dimitri creates a healing zone of a 3.5 radius which players and allies can use to their advantage. While residing inside the healing zone, one can recover 3 HP/s, and a downed user or teammate can help self-recover to get up.

The ability lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 85 seconds which implies an early recharge. Players can further imp[rove the duration and CD to 15 seconds and 60 seconds respectively at level six.

