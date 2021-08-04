Free Fire OB29 update brings 2 new characters: In-game abilities explained

The Free Fire OB29 update is here with tons of new introductions, optimizations, and commencement of new events. Gamers can get their hands on the latest Free Fire items and enjoy other features after updating the game.

This time, two new characters will be joining the other Free Fire characters in game! 💥



Their arrival will bring something something special to Bermuda, a big party! 🎶 Can you guess which duo this is?#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/X9isUSFrXm — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 3, 2021

There are two new character additions to the game through the latest update: Dimitri and Thiva.

Free Fire characters: New additions, abilities, effects, and more

Dimitri

Dimitri is the new character with an active ability in Free Fire (Image via GYAN MERZ / YouTube)

Name of the ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Effects: Dimitri’s Healing Heartbeat can create a healing zone with a 3.5-meter radius, within which players and allies can regenerate three HP per second.

Apart from the health generation, those downed by opponents can recover themselves using the healing zone.

Healing Heartbeat level-ups:

Level 1:

Duration: 10 seconds

10 seconds CD: 85 seconds

Level 2:

Duration: 11 seconds

11 seconds CD: 80 seconds

Level 3:

Duration: 12 seconds

12 seconds CD: 75 seconds

Level 4:

Duration: 13 seconds

13 seconds CD: 70 seconds

Level 5:

Duration: 14 seconds

14 seconds CD: 65 seconds

Level 6:

Duration: 15 seconds

15 seconds CD: 60 seconds

Thiva

Thiva has a passive ability which is a great help in healing (Image via GYAN MERZ / YouTube)

Name of the ability: Vital Vibes (Passive)

Effects: Thiva provides a buff in the rescue speed when players are knocked out. Additionally, they get a specific HP regeneration within five seconds after the rescue.

Vital Vibes level-ups:

Level 1:

Rescue speed increase: 5%

5% HP recovery: 15 in five seconds

Level 2:

Rescue speed increase: 8%

8% HP recovery: 20 in five seconds

Level 3:

Rescue speed increase: 11%

11% HP recovery: 25 in five seconds

Level 4:

Rescue speed increase: 14%

14% HP recovery: 30 in five seconds

Level 5:

Rescue speed increase: 17%

17% HP recovery: 35 in five seconds

Level 6:

Rescue speed increase: 20%

20% HP recovery: 40 in five seconds

Once the update is complete and servers return online, gamers can get a closer look at the new characters. There has been no information about these character’s availability in Free Fire’s store or a specific event.

