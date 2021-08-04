Create
Free Fire OB29 update brings 2 new characters: In-game abilities explained

What are the new character additions in Free Fire after the OB29 update? (Image via Free Fire)
Ashim
ANALYST
Modified Aug 04, 2021, 06:33 AM ET

Feature

The Free Fire OB29 update is here with tons of new introductions, optimizations, and commencement of new events. Gamers can get their hands on the latest Free Fire items and enjoy other features after updating the game.

There are two new character additions to the game through the latest update: Dimitri and Thiva.

Free Fire characters: New additions, abilities, effects, and more

Dimitri

Dimitri is the new character with an active ability in Free Fire (Image via GYAN MERZ / YouTube)
Name of the ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Effects: Dimitri’s Healing Heartbeat can create a healing zone with a 3.5-meter radius, within which players and allies can regenerate three HP per second.

Apart from the health generation, those downed by opponents can recover themselves using the healing zone.

Healing Heartbeat level-ups:

Level 1:

  • Duration: 10 seconds
  • CD: 85 seconds

Level 2:

  • Duration: 11 seconds
  • CD: 80 seconds

Level 3:

  • Duration: 12 seconds
  • CD: 75 seconds

Level 4:

  • Duration: 13 seconds
  • CD: 70 seconds

Level 5:

  • Duration: 14 seconds
  • CD: 65 seconds

Level 6:

  • Duration: 15 seconds
  • CD: 60 seconds

Thiva

Thiva has a passive ability which is a great help in healing (Image via GYAN MERZ / YouTube)
Name of the ability: Vital Vibes (Passive)

Effects: Thiva provides a buff in the rescue speed when players are knocked out. Additionally, they get a specific HP regeneration within five seconds after the rescue.

Vital Vibes level-ups:

Level 1:

  • Rescue speed increase: 5%
  • HP recovery: 15 in five seconds

Level 2:

  • Rescue speed increase: 8%
  • HP recovery: 20 in five seconds

Level 3:

  • Rescue speed increase: 11%
  • HP recovery: 25 in five seconds

Level 4:

  • Rescue speed increase: 14%
  • HP recovery: 30 in five seconds

Level 5:

  • Rescue speed increase: 17%
  • HP recovery: 35 in five seconds

Level 6:

  • Rescue speed increase: 20%
  • HP recovery: 40 in five seconds

Once the update is complete and servers return online, gamers can get a closer look at the new characters. There has been no information about these character’s availability in Free Fire’s store or a specific event.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
