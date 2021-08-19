Daywin's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and YouTube subscribers revealed

Daywin is a prominent Free Fire content creator known for his coverage of events across various servers of the game. The YouTuber has found immense success recently, doubling his overall subscriber count in less than three months.

Daywin's YouTube channel has also generated massive numbers in the last month, with his subscriber base increasing by 260k and his view count growing by 71 million.

Daywin’s Free Fire ID and stats

Daywin’s Free Fire ID is 339138433. His lifetime and ranked stats in the game are given below:

Lifetime stats

Daywin has played more than 10k lifetime solo games (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Daywin has featured in 8029 squad games and has won on 752 occasions, making his win rate 9.36%. He has 15712 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.16 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3692 duo matches and has recorded 248 victories, resulting in a win rate of 6.71%. With 5620 eliminations in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.63.

Daywin has competed in 10919 solo games and has emerged victorious in 335 of them, translating to a win rate of 3.06%. He racked up 9186 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.87 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Daywin is yet to compete in any ranked duo and squad matches this season (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Daywin hasn’t played any ranked squad or duo games in the current battle royale ranked season.

The content creator has only participated in 25 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a win. He killed 14 opponents in these matches, making his K/D ratio 0.56.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as the player continues to play more Free Fire games.

Daywin’s monthly income

Daywin's earnings from YouTube, according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Daywin’s monthly income from YouTube is in the range of $17.8K - $284.3K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are reportedly in the range of $213.3K - $3.4M.

Daywin’s YouTube channel

Daywin started creating videos on YouTube in October 2019. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 1.27 million on his channel.

Daywin’s videos have garnered 296 million combined views so far. The most-watched video on his channel has more than 11 million views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh