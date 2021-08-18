Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID, stats, Discord link, YouTube income, and more in August 2021

Several of Free Fire’s content creators have seen their popularity grow over the past month as the game’s player base has expanded rapidly. Rohit is a popular Free Fire YouTuber known by his channel, Daddy Calling, in the Indian community.

He is well known for his gameplay videos, and in BR ranked Season 22, the player resides in the Grandmaster tier.

As per Social Blade, he has achieved 173K subscribers and 10 million views over the last 30 days.

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID is 237647354. His stats in Free Fire as of 18 August are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling has more than 139k kills in the squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Daddy Calling has 41756 squad matches against his name and recorded 16472 victories, leading to a win rate of 39.44%. With a massive kill count of 139209, he has registered a K/D ratio of 5.51.

The YouTuber has played 2489 duo games and bettered his opponents in 262 of these, converting to a win percentage of 10.52%. He has bagged 4039 frags, registering a K/D ratio of 1.81.

The content creator has participated in 4442 solo matches and bagged 378 victories, ensuring a win ratio of 8.50%. He has eliminated 8095 opponents, adding up to a kill-to-death ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling has more than 58.81% win rate in the squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Rohit has featured in 1787 ranked squad matches and has clinched 1051 games, converting to a win percentage of 58.81%. He has accumulated 7804 kills, which translates to a win percentage of 10.60.

The streamer is yet to contest in any ranked solo or duo matches.

Note: Daddy Calling’s Free Fire stats have been recorded while writing the article, and thus these will change as he plays more games.

Discord link

His server has more than 8400 members in total (Image via Discord)

This link will take readers to the Daddy Calling official Discord server, which has more than 8400 members.

YouTube earnings

His estimated earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Daddy Calling’s monthly earnings are predicted to be between $2.6K and $42.1K, while his annual earnings are estimated to be from $31.6K to $505.4K.

YouTube channel

Daddy Calling started his new channel in April 2021, which has already reached 519K subscribers. He has uploaded 72 videos and has accumulated 18 million views combined.

Edited by Ravi Iyer