Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire UID, YouTube income, real name, and account stats revealed

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, aka Gaming Tamizhan or GT King, is arguably the most popular Tamil Free Fire content creator, with 2.58 million subscribers on YouTube.

His subscriber base has grown rapidly, going from 1.14 million to 2.58 million in the last year.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s (GT King) Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

GT King has participated in 18111 squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Tamizhan has competed in 18111 squad games and has recorded 3601 victories, translating to a win rate of 19.88%. He secured 51384 kills in this mode, registering a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The content creator also has 159 Booyahs in 1772 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 8.97%. He racked up 3260 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 2.02.

Gaming Tamizhan has participated in 673 solo games and has won 48 times, securing a win rate of 7.13%. He bagged 1448 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.32 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan is yet to play a ranked solo game this season (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Tamizhan has featured in 260 ranked squad matches in the current season, maintaining a win rate of 16.53%. He eliminated 1048 opponents in these games, making his K/D ratio 4.83.

The YouTuber has also played 12 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 28 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Gaming Tamizhan is yet to play a ranked solo game this season.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan’s stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he continues to play games in Free Fire.

Gaming Tamizhan’s income

Gaming Tamizhan's monthly income from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Gaming Tamizhan’s monthly YouTube income is said to be in the range of $2.8K - $44.5K. His yearly earnings, on the other hand, are reportedly between $33.4K and $533.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

Gaming Tamizhan’s YouTube channel

The first video on Gaming Tamizhan’s channel was uploaded back in January 2019. Since then, the content creator has posted more than 880 videos.

Gaming Tamizhan has 2.58 million subscribers and 265 million views on the channel. He has accumulated 80k subscribers and 11 million views in the last 30 days.

