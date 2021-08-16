Badge 99 vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Badge 99 and Lokesh Gamer are among the leading Free Fire content creators on YouTube in terms of subscriber count. Badge 99 is known for his gameplay videos and has accumulated 7.31 million subscribers.

Lokesh Gamer is popular with event-related videos around Free Fire and live streams, and his subscriber count stands at 12.1 million.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081. The player's stats are given below:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99's lifetime stats on 16 August (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has 8719 squad games to his name and has a win tally of 1519, which results in a win rate of 17.42%. He has bagged 23995 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

He has featured in 2009 duo matches and has secured 187 victories, ensuring a win rate of 9.30%. In the process, he has 4350 frags and a K/D ratio of 2.39.

In solo games, he has bettered his foes in 84 out of 1151 that he has participated in, maintaining a win rate of 7.29%. With 2848 kills, Badge 99 has a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99's ranked stats on 16 August (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has featured in 196 squad matches in the ongoing season and has 42 wins, resulting in a win rate of 21.42%. He has 899 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.84.

Meanwhile, he has played two duo games and has three solo games. He has no kills in duo mode but has notched 15 kills in solo matches with a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

The content creator’s Free Fire ID is 220528068. Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime and ranked stats as of 16 August are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats on 16 August (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has 3404 squad matches against his name and has won 722, corresponding to a win rate of 21.21%. He has bagged 6322 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The streamer has featured in 1533 duo matches and emerged victorious on 153 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 9.98%. Lokesh Gamer is just a frag short of 2600 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lastly, he has participated in 1309 solo games and has emerged victorious in 135 of these, resulting in a win percentage of 10.31%. With 2714 kills, Lokesh Gamer has retained a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats on 16 August (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played five squad matches and has won a single game, approximating a win rate of 20%. The YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 4.50 with 18 kills.

He has played a single duo match and has a 100% win rate. He has notched eight frags with a K/D ratio of 8.

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 2 solo matches and has won both, resulting in a win rate of 100%. He has 17 frags, with a K/D ratio of 17.

Who has better stats?

Both YouTubers have good stats in Free Fire. Badge 99 has better kill-to-death stats in lifetime solo, duo and squad matches. On the other hand, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate.

Coming to ranked season, the stats of the solo and duo matches cannot be compared as both of them have played only a few matches. Badge 99 has superior stats in squad games.

Thus, it appears that Badge 99 has edge over his counterpart in the Free Fire stats.

Note: These Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article and will change with time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish