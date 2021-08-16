Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, real name, and more

Tonde Gamer is a Free Fire content creator from Nepal. He is well-known for his excellent gameplay videos on YouTube.

Tonde Gamer is currently in the Grandmaster tier in Free Fire's ranked BR mode. He is also placed in the Heroic tier in the CS ranked mode.

In the last 30 days, Tonde Gamer has accumulated 330k subscribers and 72 million views on his YouTube channel.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914. His real name, according to Nepali Fandom, is Sarju Giri. His stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has a 42.49% win rate in the lifetime squad matches (Image via Free Fire0

Tonde Gamer has secured 6986 victories in 16440 squad games in Free Fire. This makes his win rate 42.49%. He bagged 65407 kills in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.92.

The YouTuber has also featured in 6838 duo games and has won on 1421 occasions. This has earned him a win rate of 20.78%. With 26516 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Tonde Gamer has participated in 3350 solo matches and has triumphed in 277 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.26%. He killed 6812 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.22 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer has a K/D ratio of 25.93 in the ranked squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has competed in 1060 squad matches in Ranked Season 22. He has won 803 of those matches, boasting a win rate of 75.75%. He has 6664 kills and a K/D ratio of 25.93 in this mode.

The content creator has also featured in 3 ranked duo games and has 2 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 66.66%. He has 14 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 14.

The content creator is yet to play a ranked solo match this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as Tonde Gamer plays more games in Free Fire.

Tonde Gamer’s YouTube income

Tonde Gamer's YouTube income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Tonde Gamer's monthly YouTube income is reportedly in the range of $18.1K - $289.2K. Meanwhile, his annual earnings are in the range of $216.9K - $3.5M. (Source: Social Blade)

Tonde Gamer’s YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer has been producing Free Fire content for more than two years. His YouTube channel currently has 4.09 million subscribers and 594 million views.

The most popular video on the channel has almost 29 million views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh