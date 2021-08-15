Alpha FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, win ratio, and monthly income revealed

Numerous renowned Free Fire content creators in the Indian Free Fire are recognized for their exemplary gameplay. Alpha FreeFire, otherwise known by his IGN Alpha FF, is one of the leading YouTubers with over 5 million subscribers.

Simultaneously, he boasts over 203k followers on Instagram as well. He regularly churns out his gameplay videos and highlights.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID is 480101976. The player’s stats as of 15 August 2021 are:

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF has a K/D ratio of 4.55 in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Alpha FF has taken part in 17315 squad games and claimed first place 5584 times, adding a win rate of 32.24%. He has eliminated 53400 opponents and holds a kill-to-death ratio of 4.55.

The player has 426 Booyahs in 3090 duo matches, resulting in a win ratio of 13.78%. With 7944 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.98.

In addition to this, Alpha FF has participated in 4202 solo matches and has a win tally of 329. This comes down to a win percentage of 7.82%. The YouTuber has 9306 frags and managed a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF has played only 1 ranked solo match (Image via Free Fire)

Alpha FF has participated in 486 squad matches and won 90 for a win ratio of 18.51%. He has 3040 kills, earning a kill-to-death ratio of 7.68.

He has recorded 3 Booyahs in 19 duo games, which comes down to a win rate of 15.78%. Alpha FF has notched 78 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Lastly, Alpha FF has a single solo match against his name and has three frags for a K/D ratio of three.

Note: The Free Fire stats mentioned in the article were recorded while writing, and these will change as Alpha FF plays more games.

Income

Alpha FREEFIRE's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, the YouTuber earnings of Alpha FF is around $4.6k - $73.3k. The yearly estimates are approximated to be in the range of $55k - $879.6k.

YouTube channel

Alpha FF has more than 522 uploads to his YouTube channel - Alpha FreeFire. These have accumulated over 654 million views, while his subscriber count stands at 5.17 million. The most viewed video on his channel has 20 million views.

According to Social Blade, Alpha has earned 30k subscribers and 18 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Srijan Sen