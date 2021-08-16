Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amibhai (Desi Gamers), and Sandeep Panwar, aka FF Antaryami, are two popular Free Fire YouTubers from India. They come up with videos related to various aspects of the battle royale title and have garnered a massive fan base on Google’s video-sharing platform.

At the time of writing, the former boasts a subscriber count of over 11 million, whereas the latter has 3.08 million subscribers.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has outshone his enemies in 2368 of the 8657 squad matches, having a win percentage of 27.35%. He has 22813 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.63.

The streamer has appeared in 4669 duo games and has come out on top on 782 occasions for a win rate of 16.74%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 12479 frags.

The creator has 3555 solo matches to his name and has 296 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 8.32%. He has accumulated 8244 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has played 149 squad games this ranked season and has triumphed in 46 at a win rate of 30.87%. He has notched 550 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.34.

The internet star has competed in 99 duo matches and has ten wins, retaining a win percentage of 10.10%. He has 320 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Amit has played 37 solo games and has a win tally of five, leading to a win ratio of 13.51%. At a K/D ratio of 4.69, he has 150 eliminations.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has contested in 11473 squad matches in Free Fire to date and has 2386 Booyahs, coming down to a win percentage of 20.79%. He has racked up 32305 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.56.

The player has 446 wins in 5058 duo games, converting to a win rate of 8.81%. He has 14686 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The renowned figure has also played 3847 solo matches and has 301 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.82%. With 8550 eliminations, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has featured in 114 squad games and has 22 first-place finishes in the current season for a win rate of 19.29%. He has 442 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.80.

The streamer has nine wins in 243 duo matches, equating to a win percentage of 3.70%. He has 726 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.10.

Sandeep has participated in 19 solo games and emerged victorious in one of them, ensuring a win ratio of 5.26%. He has eliminated 32 enemies, guaranteeing a K/D ratio of 1.78.

Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai has the edge over FF Antaryami in all three modes when it comes to lifetime stats.

The same is the case in the ranked matches, as Desi Gamers has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all the modes.

Note: The stats of the two YouTubers were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

