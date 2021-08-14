FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly earnings, Discord server link, and stats revealed

Sandeep Panwar, also recognized by his YouTube channel, FF Antaryami, is a Free Fire YouTuber hailing from Uttarakhand, India. The creator has regularly made content related to the battle royale title and has accrued a subscriber count of over 3.06 million.

Over the past 30 days, FF Antaryami has gained over 170K subscribers and a total of 28.31 million views.

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has 11470 squad games to his name and has 2385 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 20.79%. He has collected 32295 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.55.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 5055 matches and has bettered his foes in 446, maintaining a win rate of 8.82%. In the process, he has 14675 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.18.

The content creator has featured in 3846 solo games and has managed to maintain a winning tally of 301, retaining a win ratio of 7.82%. With 8550 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the broadcaster has competed in 110 ranked squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 21, retaining a win rate of 19.09%. He has eliminated 432 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.85.

The internet star has appeared in 239 duo games and has nine wins, converting to a win ratio of 3.76%. With a K/D ratio of 3.11, he has 715 kills.

The YouTuber has also played 17 solo games and has secured a single win in the mode, corresponding to a win percentage of 5.88%. He has accumulated 32 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as FF Antaryami plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

FF Antaryami's monthly earnings

FF Antaryami's monthly earnings (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, FF Antaryami's estimated monthly earnings from the YouTube channel are projected between $7.1K and $113.2K.

Discord server link

FF Antaryami's server (Image via Discord)

Readers can click on this URL to join the Discord server of FF Antaryami.

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami has 393 videos on his YouTube channel, which have garnered 430 million views in total. The most viewed video on his channel stands at 12 million views.

