BNL's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, real name, channel views, and more

Oussema Elloumi, famous under the name BNL, stands as one of the top Free Fire YouTubers from the Middle East server. The player is popular with his gameplay and has more than 7.21 million subscribers. He also streams the battle royale title on Nimo TV, where he has 300K followers.

The channel has accrued over 150K subscribers and 14.49 million views within the last 30 days.

OP BNL's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835. BNL's lifetime stats are provided below:

Lifetime stats

He has 92679 frags in the ranked squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

OP BNL has clinched 3785 of 27357 squad games, equating to a 13.83% win ratio. He has tallied 92679 kills, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.93.

The YouTuber has played 774 duo games and has 84 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 10.85%. The content creator's kill-to-death ratio is 2.09, and he has eliminated 1443 opponents.

Furthermore, he has taken part in 1253 solo games and beaten his opponents 78 times, adding to a win percentage of 6.22%. The internet star has 2417 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

BNL is yet to play ranked solo and duo games in the season (Image via Free Fire)

Oussema has competed in 897 squad games and won 146 of them for a win percentage of around 16.27%. He has 3845 kills and a kill-to-death ratio of 5.12.

The streamer is yet to feature in the ranked solo and duo matches in the current ranked season.

Note: BNL's Free Fire stats were registered at the time of writing the article and thus will change over time.

Monthly income

BNL's estimated earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

BNL is estimated to earn in the range of $3.6K to $58.4K per month from his YouTube channel. Approximations for his yearly totals stand at $43.8K and $700.3K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

BNL uploaded the first Free Fire-related video on the channel back in June 2019. In the past two years, his channel has grown considerably, and with more than 364 videos on the channel, his view count stands at more than 489 million.

The most viewed video on the channel has 12 million views. Simultaneously, he runs another channel named BNL TV.

