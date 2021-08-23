Free Fire Anniversary quiz event: Most carried pet, character, and more

Free Fire is celebrating its 4th anniversary this month, and Garena has added a slew of new events to commemorate the occasion. The event has already begun and will keep players busy for a while.

Users can earn various interesting and appealing rewards by accomplishing a specific objective or task during these events. One of the events, the 4th anniversary quiz, allows participants to win prizes by answering daily questions.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz event

Anniversary quiz event requires users to answer 5 questions correctly for all rewards (Image via Free Fire)

This event started on 20 August 2021 and will be running until 29 August 2021. New questions will be posted daily, answering which will provide a reward at random. These will be set around various aspects of the game.

Answering the questions will net several milestone rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the questions that players were asked during the Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz event until 23 August 2021:

1. Question - Who is the DJ collaborating with Free Fire's 4th Anniversary?

Answer - All of the above

2. Question - Which character was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer - Alok

3. Question - What is the theme song for the 4th Anniversary of Free Fire?

Answer - Reunion

4. Question - Which pet was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer - Mr. Waggor

Crimson Neon can be earned by answering 4 questions correctly (Image via Free Fire)

Moreover, there are specific milestones that will provide various items. These rewards are as follows:

Gold Royale Voucher – 1 correct answer

3x Party Animal Weapon box – 2 correct answers

3x Pet Food – 3 correct answers

Crimson Neon parachute – 4 correct answers

4th Anniversary Pin – 5 correct answers

Users must complete these tasks to earn answer chances (Image via Free Fire)

Players only need to answer five of the daily questions to receive all the rewards. The effort involved in this event is minimal, making it one of the easier ones. In addition, users should not worry if they get an answer because they will get multiple chances of answering by completing daily tasks.

