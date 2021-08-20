Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answers for daily questions

The Free Fire 4th anniversary celebrations have begun. As part of the festivities, the developers have included plenty of new events to keep players engaged. There is a lot in store for gamers as they have the opportunity to gain a plethora of items.

The 4th-anniversary quiz is one of the exciting events that began today, i.e., 20 August. As the name suggests, users must answer daily quiz questions to obtain various rewards, including a parachute and a pin.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answers

After reaching milestones, players need to collect the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

The quiz will run in Free Fire until 29 August, and gamers have to answer five questions correctly to obtain all the rewards. It is worth noting that they can answer only one question every day. However, they will have multiple chances to enter the answer.

Q1: Who is the DJ collaborating with Free Fire's 4th Anniversary?

The answer to the first question (Image via Free Fire)

A: All of the Above

Note: The subsequent questions and answers will be updated.

Once they answer a specific number of questions correctly, users will be eligible to claim the following rewards:

One answer: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Two answers 3x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Three answers: 3x Pet Food

Four answers: Crimson Neon parachute

Five answers: 4th Anniversary Pin

If players get a question wrong, they need not fret, as they will get an extra chance to answer it by completing daily missions. This will refresh daily at 4 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

These daily missions include:

Play 1 game with friends: +1 answer chances

Play 3 games: +1 answer chances

Play 5 games: +1 answer chances

Accessing the event in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, you must open the event and head to the 4th Anniversary tab. Next, tap the go-to button under the 4nniversary Party to open the event interface.

Alternatively, you can tap on the icon on the right side of the screen.

Select Anniversary Quiz in the left corner (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You must select the Anniversary Quiz option and then answer the daily questions to get the rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer