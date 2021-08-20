Free Fire 4th anniversary final release date, confirmed events, rewards, and more

One of the primary ways to earn free rewards in Free Fire is through events. The developers introduce them periodically as part of collaborations, festivals, and other occasions.

In celebration of Free Fire’s 4th anniversary, new events have been incorporated into the game. Users are eligible to receive an array of rewards, including a character, bundles, and more.

Release date, events, rewards, and more details of Free Fire 4th anniversary

As mentioned earlier, the various Free Fire 4th anniversary events have started today, 20 August. Here’s the complete list of all the known events with specifics:

4th anniversary Party (20 August to 5 September)

Several rewards can be obtained by players from this (Image via Free Fire)

In this event, tons of items are made available to players, who can log in and play daily for the rewards. Users can also collect various prizes via the fragment royale.

Moreover, they can get their hands on the vector skin by filling up the memory album. On top of this, gamers can get their hands on the exclusive bundle via the Memory Jigsaw.

Lone Wolf Mode Opens (20 August to 29 August)

Users can earn rewards by playing a specific number of matches (Image via Free Fire)

The 1v1 and 2v2 Lone Wolf modes have opened up, and upon playing a specific number of matches, users can collect the rewards:

Three games - Weapon Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token

Five games - Diamond Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token

Ten games - Incubator Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token

Login 7 days (23 August to 1 September)

Thrash Metallic is the major reward that users can get by logging in for seven days (Image via Freer Fire)

The login rewards commence in a few days, and users can get the “Thrash Metallic” as the reward by logging in for seven days. They can also obtain the “Bright Lights” avatar and “Turn Up” banner for logging in for three and five days, respectively.

Complete missions (20 August to 5 September)

The collected tokens can be exchanged by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Players can collect Anniversary Red Tokens by completing missions. Later, after they have obtained a sufficient number of tokens, they can exchange them for “Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher.”

Users can redeem Diamond Royale Vouchers as well.

After match drop (20 August to 5 September)

Complete list of Free Fire 4th anniversary events (Image via Free Fire)

Players can get 4th-anniversary Dynamic Tokens as an after-match drop. On the peak day of the event — 28 August — they’ll receive 4x the number of tokens.

Stated below are the other events in the calendar whose exact details are yet to be revealed:

Exchange Tokens (28 August to 5 September)

Anniversary Quiz (20 August to 29 August)

Booyah Now! (28 August to 5 September)

Login for Free Character (28 August)

CS Cup Challenge 1.0 (28 August)

Play to get Cube Fragment (28 August)

CS Cup Challenge 2.0 (3 September)

The particulars of the events mentioned above will soon be unveiled in the coming days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer