How to get emotes in Free Fire after 4th Anniversary update

Free Fire features a ton of cosmetic items that players can acquire via various means. Emotes are among the most in-demand features in the game. Users can use them for numerous purposes, but they are most commonly used to taunt or troll enemies.

The emotes are categorized into various groups based on their rarity, i.e., legendary and so on. The primary method for attaining emotes is to purchase them via the in-game store using diamonds.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how gamers can do the same.

Guide on getting emotes in Free Fire

A total of 23 emotes are available in Free Fire’s in-game shop:

One-Finger Pushup Top Scorer Sii! The Victor Bhangra Bring It On! Top DJ Kongfu Death glare LOL Party Dance Shake It Up Wiggle walk Moon Flip Shake With Me Threaten Dangerous Game Baby Shark Provoke Hell! Applause Dab Arm Wave

Listed below are the steps to follow for purchasing them:

Step 1: After booting up Free Fire, tap on the “Store” icon on the left side.

You need to press on this icon to access the in-game store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The next step is to press the “Collection” tab. Subsequently, you should click on the section that resembles an emote.

You need to tap on the “Emote” section and then purchase the required emote (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The list of emotes present in Free Fire will show on your screen. Lastly, you will have to click on the “Purchase” button.

A pop-up box will be displayed, asking you to confirm the purchase. Upon doing so, the emote will be bought, and the diamonds will be credited.

How to equip emotes in Free Fire

Step 1: You should press the “Collection” tab prevalent on the main lobby of Free Fire.

You should press the “Collection” tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under the “Emote” section, select the required emote and slot.

You are required to tap on the “Equip” button

Step 3: Next, click on the “Equip” button, the selected emote will get equipped.

Note: There are eight emote slots, and hence you can only equip eight of them.

Edited by Ravi Iyer