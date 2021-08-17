How to get free diamonds in Free Fire: Every possible method listed

Purchasing skins, costumes, and other cosmetic items in Garena Free Fire generally require the usage of diamonds. For most gamers, the biggest issue is that diamonds aren't free, and they have to be purchased.

It isn't practical for a lot of them to spend money on a game. Because of this, players are always trying to find ways to acquire diamonds without spending any money.

Here's a list of all the trusted methods they can use to get their hands on the game's in-game currency at no cost.

A definitive list of ways to acquire free diamonds in Free Fire

7) Redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes have to be used on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Players can obtain exclusive items for free by using redeem codes. Typically, developers release these alphanumeric codes composed of 12 characters each.

In some cases, codes will even provide users with diamonds. Free Fire codes are updated frequently, so players should always watch out for new ones.

Players can use the "Rewards Redemption Site" to redeem it, and clicking here will redirect them to it.

6) GPT Websites

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT website (Image via Swagbucks)

Players can also utilize the GetPaidTo (GPT) website. Swagbucks, YSense, and PrizeRebel are among the best sites that gamers can use for this purpose.

In most cases, users are required to participate in quizzes and surveys. They should be aware that cashout options differ depending on their country.

5) Partner Program

Perks of Free Fire's Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire has created a partner program to aid people pursuing jobs associated with this famous battle royale game. There are certain eligibility requirements that content creators must meet to apply for this program.

Selected individuals, i.e., partners, receive several perks, including free diamonds, exclusive merchandise, in-game rewards, and more.

4) BOOYAH!

Events on the "BOOYAH!" app can also provide free diamonds to the players (Image via Play Store)

The "BOOYAH!" application has various events running that users can participate in. Some of them have premium in-game currency as the prize.

Players can take part in such events and win Free Fire diamonds and other rewards. However, they should remember to link their Free Fire account to the "BOOYAH!" app.

3) GPT Apps

Using GPT applications is the following method on this list, and their functionality is similar to the websites mentioned above.

Among the tasks that users have to complete are surveys, quizzes, etc. Easy Rewards and Poll Pay are the most popular apps on the market.

2) Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Giveaways are also a way to get diamonds in Free Fire. In many of these contests, YouTubers directly credit winners' accounts with this in-game currency.

Nevertheless, this is a matter of luck, and there is no guarantee that the users will get rewarded. Besides these, some custom rooms also offer diamonds as prizes. They are, therefore, another possible way of acquiring the currency.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards takes the top spot on this list and is arguably the best method for attaining Free Fire diamonds. This application directly provides players with Google Play Credits/Balance after they complete the short surveys.

Upon accumulating sufficient credits, they can buy Free Fire's in-game currency in-game. However, you should know that there's no set time for the surveys to be made available to users.

Note: This complete list is based on the writer's personal view.

