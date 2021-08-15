How to get free diamonds in Free Fire: 3 best apps listed

Diamonds are significant in Garena Free Fire if players want to obtain exclusive in-game content. However, there is a cost associated with it, and users must pay money from their own pockets to receive the premium virtual currency.

However, Free Fire diamonds are too expensive for the vast majority of gamers. As a result, players look for methods to obtain the currency for free.

Users should read the terms of each application before using them to get Free Fire diamonds.

Three best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is among the top GPT apps that users can download

Poll Pay is a GPT app that is quite relevant among players. Users will be asked to complete tasks that can include app downloads, surveys, quizzes, and more.

Upon completing the various offers regularly, users can cash out their earnings utilizing methods like PayPal (based on the user's country). Here's the link to Poll Pay's Google Play Store page.

2) BOOYAH!

Tons of events run on this application that provides players with various rewards

On the "BOOYAH!" app, many events are organized by the developers, and diamonds are sometimes one of the prizes given out to the winners. Participating in such events indeed provides all the users with a chance at attaining Free Fire diamonds for free.

They will also have the opportunity to get the various other rewards present in the events. It is important to note that players should link their Free Fire accounts to this application.

Click on this URL to visit the "BOOYAH!" application on the Google Play Store.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Using Google Opinion Rewards, players can also attain diamonds in Free Fire at no cost. In the app, they should first set up their profile. Later, they will be provided with surveys that reward them with Google Play Credits/Balance.

After they have accumulated enough credits, they can buy Free Fire diamonds. However, users should remember that there's no exact frequency of when the surveys will be provided.

Tapping here will redirect users to the Play Store page of Google Opinion Rewards

Apart from these applications, users can also try participating in giveaways and custom rooms to have a shot at obtaining diamonds for free.

