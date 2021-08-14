5 rarest Free Fire bundles like Green Criminal as of August 2021

Free Fire offers players a variety of bundles and outfits. The developers regularly introduce new ones to expand the options for players. Meanwhile, several older bundles have also been reintroduced into the game.

Recently, the much-awaited poplar Green Criminal Bundle was added back to Free Fire, and the users are over the moon. They can now get their hands on this exclusive costume via the Raider spin event, which will run until 20 August.

The following is a list of bundles that are as rare as the Green Criminal Bundle in Free Fire.

What are the rarest Free Fire bundles?

5) Other Criminal Bundles

In addition to the Green Criminal Bundle, many other variants are available in several colors, such as Yellow, Red, and Blue. They are also sporadic and are in high demand among the game’s community.

Players are always on the lookout for methods or events that can offer them any such bundle.

4) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle is another that is pretty rare to find among Free Fire players. The costume made its way into the game via the first season of the Elite Pass, a tier-based reward system.

It comprises the following items:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

3) Blue Dino Bundle

Blue Dino is a lovely bundle initially available via an Incubator, which also included several other bundles. Back then, users had to collect a specific amount of “Blueprint: Dino” and Evolution Stone to attain this bundle in Free Fire.

Unlike most of the other bundles, players have to equip this as a whole/complete set.

2) Bunny Warrior Bundle

The iconic Bunny Warrior Bundle is one that many Free Fire users crave. It was introduced in the quick-paced battle royale title several years ago through the Draw a Bunny event.

It later returned via the Legacy Returns event, which took place quite a while ago as well. Listed below are its contents:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

1) Hip Hop Bundle

The final one on this list is The Streets Bundle, also known as the Hip Hop Bundle in the community. Like the Sakura bundle, this costume was also made available via the Elite Pass (2nd Season).

The items included in the Hip Hop bundle are as follows:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

Note: This list is entirely based on the writer’s views, and users’ opinions may vary.

