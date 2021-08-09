5 best Gold Royale bundles in Garena Free Fire

Tons of cosmetic items are added to Free Fire on a regular basis. Although they do not affect gameplay, their visual appeal is reason enough for players to want to purchase them.

In Free Fire, one way to obtain exclusive costume bundles is through Gold Royale. However, the developers change the bundles every few months, usually a day after an update.

Recently, the OB29 update was released, and the Imperial Malikah Bundle replaced the Keyboard Warrior Bundle in Free Fire's Gold Royale. This article lists out the five best Gold Royale bundles released to date.

Disclaimer: The following list represents the writer's personal views. Each individual's selection of bundles is subject to their personal preference.

List of the finest Gold Royale bundles in Free Fire

1) Breakdancer bundle

Most Free Fire players might be aware of the Breakdancer bundle. It is one of the most coveted costumes in the game and was made available in the Gold Royale a couple of years back.

Users can find the following items in the Breakdancer bundle:

Breakdancer (Top)

Breakdancer (Bottom)

Breakdancer (Shoes)

Breakdancer (Head)

2) Imperial Corps bundle

Among the best-looking bundles that were offered in the Gold Royale is the Imperial Corps. It was prevalent in Free Fire last year back in June.

The exclusive set includes the following four items:

Imperial Corps (Head)

Imperial Corps (Top)

Imperial Corps (Bottom)

Imperial Corps (Shoes)

3) Quarterback bundle

The next bundle is called Quarterback. Due to its inclusion in the Gold Royale in 2018, this costume is quite hard to find among players nowadays.

It only features three items, and they are as follows:

Quarterback (Top)

Quarterback (Bottom)

Quarterback (Shoes)

4) Toxic-Lime Python bundle

Toxic-lime Python is one of the newer Gold Royale bundles. It was made available to players in December 2020, after the release of the OB25 update.

Here are the items that this bundle contains:

Toxic-Lime Python (Mask)

Toxic-Lime Python (Top)

Toxic-Lime Python (Bottom)

Toxic-Lime Python (Shoes)

5) Modern Mafia bundle

The last bundle on this list is Modern Mafia. Back in October 2019, Free Fire's Gold Royale offered this beautiful female bundle.

It consists of the following items:

Modern Mafia (Top)

Modern Mafia (Bottom)

Modern Mafia (Shoes)

Modern Mafia (Head)

Modern Mafia (Mask)

