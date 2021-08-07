5 best Free Fire character combinations for aggressive gameplay in OB29 version

Characters are one of the most notable features in Free Fire and are also crucial in gameplay. They are not only visually appealing, but also have unique abilities. The skills can turn the match in favor of the users and, hence, significantly influence the outcome of a game.

Diamonds and gold can be used by players to purchase skill slots for a specific character. They may incorporate other characters' skills into them, which eventually results in the creation of excellent character combinations.

A large number of players want to go rush onto their opponents and engage in aggressive gameplay. The following are the most effective character combinations for those users.

Note: This article is based on the writer's preference. Also, all the abilities mentioned are at the highest possible level for the character. Players can also mix and match the combinations to suit their taste and gameplay.

5 compelling Free Fire character combinations for aggressive players

1) Chrono + Jota + D-bee + Luqueta

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Luqueta: Hat Trick

A force field is created in Chrono's ability which blocks 600 damage from enemies and increases movement speed by 15%. The duration of these effects is 8 seconds, and there is a 170-second cooldown on this skill.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

In Jota's ability, a user's health is replenished when they hit an opponent, and after knocking them down, 20% HP is recovered.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee's skill enhances movement speed by 15% whilst also boosting accuracy by 35%. Both of these are applicable when firing while moving.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

With each frag, Luqueta's skill increases the player's max HP by 25, which can rise up to 50. Hence, upon getting 2 kills, the user has 250 max health.

2) Wukong + Kla + Antonio + Moco

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Moco: Hacker's Eye

The Camouflage ability turns players into a bush for 15 seconds, but it stops when they fire at opponents. Wukong's skill has a 200-second cooldown but that gets reset upon killing a foe.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla's Muay Thai increases fist damage by 400%, which is a significant boost. As a result, in close combat, players will be able to use their fists to knock the opponents.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio's Gangster Spirit ability provides the players with an additional 35 HP at the start of each round. This means that they start with an impressive total of 235 health.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

When using Moco, players will be able to tag their opponent for 5 seconds after they have shot him. Teammates are also informed of their location.

3) Alok + Shirou + Maro + Laura

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Laura: Sharp Shooter

The "Drop the Beat" skill produces an aura with a radius of about 5m. This aura restores 5 HP for 10 seconds and increasing the movement speed by 15%.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

If an opponent, within 80 meters, shoots the user with Shirou's skill, they get marked for 6 seconds. The first shot on them has 100% boosted armor penetration, and this ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

In Maro's skill, the damage inflicted rises to 25 percent as the distance increases. In addition, the damage to marked opponents surges by 3.5%.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

When Laura's Sharp Shooter is equipped, the players' accuracy is increased by 35% while they are scoped in, making them more accurate.

4) K + Miguel + Dasha + Joseph

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Dasha: Partying On

Joseph: Nutty Movement

K's skill has two modes: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. Allies within 6m gain a 500% boost in EP conversion in Jiu-Jitsu. While in Psychology mode, 2 EP is restored every 2 seconds which amounts to a total of 150 EP.

It takes three seconds to change modes.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel's ability Crazy Slayer generates 80 EP per kill, which is outstanding. Later on, in K's Jiu-Jitsu mode, users will be able to quickly convert it to HP.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Fall damage and recovery time are lowered by 50% and 80%, respectively in Dasha's ability. The skill also decreases the recoil rate and maximum recoil by 10%.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Thanks to Joseph's ability, moving and sprinting speeds are increased by 20% when opponents deal damage to the users.

5) Xayne + Kelly + Hayato + Jota

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Kelly: Dash

Hayato: Bushido

Jota: Sustained Raids

Xayne's ability provides an extra 80 HP to the players, which dissipates over time. Moreover, it also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 100%. The effects run for 10 seconds, after which there's a cooldown of 100 seconds.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly's ability, Dash, upsurges the players' sprinting speed by 6%. Additionally, those who possess Kelly - The Swift, the awakened version - will benefit from this skill.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

For each 10% reduction in maximum health, Bushido enhances armor penetration by 10%. If the players have awakened Hayato, the frontal damage is also reduced.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul