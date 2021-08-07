5 best Free Fire character combinations for aggressive gameplay in OB29 version

Characters are one of the most notable features in Free Fire and are also crucial in gameplay. They are not only visually appealing, but also have unique abilities. The skills can turn the match in favor of the users and, hence, significantly influence the outcome of a game.
Diamonds and gold can be used by players to purchase skill slots for a specific character. They may incorporate other characters' skills into them, which eventually results in the creation of excellent character combinations.
A large number of players want to go rush onto their opponents and engage in aggressive gameplay. The following are the most effective character combinations for those users.
Note: This article is based on the writer's preference. Also, all the abilities mentioned are at the highest possible level for the character. Players can also mix and match the combinations to suit their taste and gameplay.
5 compelling Free Fire character combinations for aggressive players
1) Chrono + Jota + D-bee + Luqueta
Chrono: Time Turner
Jota: Sustained Raids
D-bee: Bullet Beats
Luqueta: Hat Trick
A force field is created in Chrono's ability which blocks 600 damage from enemies and increases movement speed by 15%. The duration of these effects is 8 seconds, and there is a 170-second cooldown on this skill.
In Jota's ability, a user's health is replenished when they hit an opponent, and after knocking them down, 20% HP is recovered.
D-bee's skill enhances movement speed by 15% whilst also boosting accuracy by 35%. Both of these are applicable when firing while moving.
With each frag, Luqueta's skill increases the player's max HP by 25, which can rise up to 50. Hence, upon getting 2 kills, the user has 250 max health.
2) Wukong + Kla + Antonio + Moco
Wukong: Camouflage
Kla: Muay Thai
Antonio: Gangster's Spirit
Moco: Hacker's Eye
The Camouflage ability turns players into a bush for 15 seconds, but it stops when they fire at opponents. Wukong's skill has a 200-second cooldown but that gets reset upon killing a foe.
Kla's Muay Thai increases fist damage by 400%, which is a significant boost. As a result, in close combat, players will be able to use their fists to knock the opponents.
Antonio's Gangster Spirit ability provides the players with an additional 35 HP at the start of each round. This means that they start with an impressive total of 235 health.
When using Moco, players will be able to tag their opponent for 5 seconds after they have shot him. Teammates are also informed of their location.
3) Alok + Shirou + Maro + Laura
Alok: Drop the Beat
Shirou: Damage Delivered
Maro: Falcon Fervor
Laura: Sharp Shooter
The "Drop the Beat" skill produces an aura with a radius of about 5m. This aura restores 5 HP for 10 seconds and increasing the movement speed by 15%.
If an opponent, within 80 meters, shoots the user with Shirou's skill, they get marked for 6 seconds. The first shot on them has 100% boosted armor penetration, and this ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.
In Maro's skill, the damage inflicted rises to 25 percent as the distance increases. In addition, the damage to marked opponents surges by 3.5%.
When Laura's Sharp Shooter is equipped, the players' accuracy is increased by 35% while they are scoped in, making them more accurate.
4) K + Miguel + Dasha + Joseph
K: Master of All
Miguel: Crazy Slayer
Dasha: Partying On
Joseph: Nutty Movement
K's skill has two modes: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. Allies within 6m gain a 500% boost in EP conversion in Jiu-Jitsu. While in Psychology mode, 2 EP is restored every 2 seconds which amounts to a total of 150 EP.
It takes three seconds to change modes.
Miguel's ability Crazy Slayer generates 80 EP per kill, which is outstanding. Later on, in K's Jiu-Jitsu mode, users will be able to quickly convert it to HP.
Fall damage and recovery time are lowered by 50% and 80%, respectively in Dasha's ability. The skill also decreases the recoil rate and maximum recoil by 10%.
Thanks to Joseph's ability, moving and sprinting speeds are increased by 20% when opponents deal damage to the users.
5) Xayne + Kelly + Hayato + Jota
Xayne: Xtreme Encounter
Kelly: Dash
Hayato: Bushido
Jota: Sustained Raids
Xayne's ability provides an extra 80 HP to the players, which dissipates over time. Moreover, it also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 100%. The effects run for 10 seconds, after which there's a cooldown of 100 seconds.
Kelly's ability, Dash, upsurges the players' sprinting speed by 6%. Additionally, those who possess Kelly - The Swift, the awakened version - will benefit from this skill.
For each 10% reduction in maximum health, Bushido enhances armor penetration by 10%. If the players have awakened Hayato, the frontal damage is also reduced.