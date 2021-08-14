Top Criminal Green Bundle in Free Fire: How to get, price, event duration and more

As part of the Free Fire 4th-anniversary celebrations, Garena has reintroduced the Green Criminal or Top Criminal Green bundle in the game's Raider Spin event.

Free Fire players consider the Green Criminal to be one of the rarest bundles of all time. This is because only a few players were able to redeem it when it was introduced as a reward for an in-game event back in 2018.

Now that the exclusive bundle has been added to Free Fire again, more players will be able to obtain it.

Criminal Bundle in Free Fire

The Green Criminal or Top Criminal (Green) bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Raider Spin event began earlier today, 14 August 2021, and will end on 20 August 2021. Players will have to spin in order to receive the rewards that the event has to offer.

There are two kinds of spins available – normal and special. One normal spin costs 20 diamonds. A set of 5 normal spins will set players back by 90 diamonds.

Meanwhile, one special spin costs 40 diamonds. The chances of getting the grand prize in the Top Criminal Green bundle is tripled when using a special spin.

Here is the prize pool for the Raider Spin event in Free Fire:

Top Criminal (Green)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires by 30 September)

Robo Box

AI Gun Box

Cube Fragment

100x Diamonds

Top Gamer Scar Box

Disease surfboard skin

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires by 30 September)

Wildland Walkers Badge

Players will also be rewarded for making a certain number of spins:

1 spin: 2x Gold Royale Voucher

10 spins: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires by 30 September)

30 spins: 3x Cube Fragments

Price

Players are not guaranteed to obtain the rewards after a specific number of spins (Image via Free Fire)

It is worth noting that players are not guaranteed the grand prize by making a specific number of spins. Therefore, the exact cost of obtaining the Green Criminal bundle cannot be estimated. It will vary depending on the player.

Steps to obtain Criminal Bundle in Free Fire

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the events icon.

Click the "Go To" button to visit the event interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Head to the news tab and select Raider Spin. Press the "Go To" button to open the event interface.

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins until you receive the rewards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh