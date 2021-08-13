How to get free Airspeed Awe Bundle and Dashing Blade skin in Free Fire

Garena has added a new event — Booyah for Your City — in Free Fire centered on the upcoming FFCO National Finals, which will take place on August 15. There are four amazing rewards up for grabs, including skin and bundles.

Free Fire includes a vast selection of in-game cosmetic items such as bundles and skins generally purchased with diamonds. Not all players can buy in-game currency, so they seek alternative means of obtaining it, with events being the primary option for many. They can earn various rewards for completing specific tasks.

Obtaining Airspeed Awe Bundle and Dashing Blade in Free Fire

Booyah for Your City event can net amazing Airspeed Awe Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Airspeed Awe Bundle and Dashing Blade are two of the four available rewards in the Booyah for Your City event in Free Fire.

During the event, users must collect a specific number of points to earn these rewards. They can obtain these by playing matches in the Battle Royale mode, apart from earning points by predicting the winner of the FFCO National Finals.

Players can earn points by playing matches in the BR mode (Image via Free Fire)

The points breakdown for the event is provided below:

Booyah: 150 points

2nd place: 100 points

3rd place: 50 points

Each kill: 10 points

Champion city: 1000 points

The bundle is available at 2000 points (Image via Free Fire)

Here is a list of items available at the event, along with the required number of points:

1x Gold Royale Voucher: 10 points

India Facepaint: 500 points

Dashing Blade: 1000 points

Airspeed Awe Bundle: 2000 points

Listed below are the steps that gamers can follow to access the event:

Step 1: You need to open Free Fire and open the events by clicking on the calendar icon.

Step 2: Select "Booyah for Your City" under the "Booyah with FFCO" tab.

You must select one of the cities (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you must carefully select the city as this cannot be changed later. If the city you chose is crowned the champions, you will receive 1000 points as stated above.

Step 4: Then, you must earn points and claim the corresponding rewards.

