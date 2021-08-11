Top 3 teams that are favorites to win the Free Fire City Open National Finals

The end is near for the Free Fire City Open 2021, with the national finals scheduled to take place on Sunday, i.e., August 15. Twelve of the country's top qualified teams will compete for the championship title and ₹60 lakhs in prize money. Here's a run-through of the top contenders for the title before the finals.

Top three teams to watch out for in Free Fire City Open National Finals

3) Hyderabad Nawabs (Captains)

Team Captains who won the FFCO Hyderabad Finals will be contenders for the grand finals. The team looked flawless in the city finals as they won with authority.

They recorded four Booyah's in six games and had more than twice as many points as the second-ranked team. Even their kill points were higher than the second-ranked team.

The team also secured fifth place at the Free Fire Pro League 2021. A popular esports organization, Blind Esports, then acquired Captain's roster.

Having won the Hyderabad Nawabs title, the team will represent the city in the National Finals.

2) Mumbai Strikers (Galaxy Racer x 4 Unknown)

GXR and 4 Unknown, two popular Free Fire teams, collaborated for the FFCO 2021. Swastik and Anand are the members of 4 Unknown, while Maryx and Golden play from GXR.

Having played from the Mumbai region, they won the Mumbai City Finals easily and were given the title Mumbai Strikers for their efforts. In the city finals, they beat teams like TSG and 4xtraordinary to claim the title.

1) Lucknow Tigers (Team Elite)

A team performing well lately is Team Elite. They participated in the Lucknow City Finals but were placed 3rd and relegated to the city play-ins 2. Their win at the second round of play-ins earned them qualification to the play-in finals.

The Lucknow Tigers came through the city play-ins finals (Team Elite)

Elite's dominance continued in the city play-ins finals, as they again topped the points table. They had around a 50-point lead over the second-ranked team. In the National Finals, they will play under the Lucknow Tigers banner.

Free Fire is a game of surprises, which means that apart from these top three teams who have the best shot at winning, any of the other nine rosters can take home the title if they play well enough. Fans will look forward to seeing which side emerges as the ultimate champions and takes home the prize money of ₹15 lakhs.

