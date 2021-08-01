Free Fire City Open National Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more

The National Finals of the Free Fire City Open (FFCO) 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, i.e., 15th August. FFCO is an open city-based tournament that started on 26th April. The top 12 qualified teams (8 from City Finals, 2 from City Play-ins final, and 2 from Wildcard Final) will contend in a best-of-six final.

Garena has conducted the FFCO strictly with proper monitoring. Many teams, including Total Gaming, have been disqualified for violating the rules.

Qualified teams of FFCO National Finals

1. Team OP (Delhi Champions)

2. Last Hope (Vizag Champion)

3. Galaxy Racer - 4 Unknown (Mumbai Champion)

4. Ankush Free Fire Esports (Lucknow Champions)

5. Jalikattu Tamilnadu (Chennai Champions)

6. Head Hunters (Kolkata Champions)

7. Captains (Hyderabad Champions)

8. Zero Degree (Ahmedabad Champions)

9. Pro Nation (Wildcard Finals)

10. Titanium Army (Wildcard Finals)

11. Team Elite (City Play-ins Finals champion)

12. Raven Esports (City Play-ins Finals runners-up)

Team Elite, who dominated the city play-in finals, will be the frontrunner for the title. Among the other contenders are AFF Esports, Captains, and 4UN-GXR. However, underdogs such as Team Op and Pro Nation can take anyone by surprise.

Free Fire City Open Format

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire City Open 2021

The prize pool for the tournament is a whopping ₹60 lakhs. The Free Fire City Open champions will be rewarded with prize money worth ₹15 lakh. The first and second runners-up will be rewarded with ₹7.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

Each qualification (city, wildcard, play-ins) finals had a prize pool of ₹2 lakhs.

1st Place (Winners) - ₹15,00,000

2nd Place (1st Runner-up) - ₹7,50,000

3rd Place (2nd Runner-up) - ₹5,00,000

4th Place - ₹3,00,000

5th Place - ₹2,00,000

6th Place - ₹2,00,000

7th Place - ₹1,50,000

8th Place - ₹1,50,000

9th Place - ₹1,00,000

10th Place - ₹1,00,000

11th Place - ₹50,000

12th Place - ₹50,000

Top Kills (Team) - ₹100,000

MVP - ₹50,000

The event will be broadcast live on Facebook, the YouTube channel of Free Fire Esports India, and the Booyah App.

