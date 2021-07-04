Blind Esports announces Free Fire roster by acquiring Team Captians

The popularity of Free Fire is growing with each passing day, as it was the second most downloaded game of 2021 with more than 100 Million downloads till date.

The game is the highest-grossing mobile game on the Google Play Store in India, contributing heavily to its popularity.

In order to grow and support the Esports ecosystem in the country, Garena announced four official tournaments this year with a prize pool of over 2 crores INR.

Apart from these, they also organize domestic tournaments like City Open, Tri-Series, etc.

Esports organizations don't want to be left behind as there are several tournaments still lined up for 2021 and their goal is to bring all scenarios into order to get ready for upcoming events.

A few days back, popular global organization TSM.FTX announced its Free Fire roster. Now an Indian organization, Blind Esports has announced its Free Fire roster for upcoming tournaments.

Through its social media handles, Blind confirmed that they are acquiring a roster of Captains.

Blind Esports Free Fire India roster:-

1. Blind Nivesh

2. Blind Bablu

3. Blind Ginotra

4. Blind AkashDip

Earlier this year, the 'Captains' secured seventh place in the Free Fire India Championship 2021 beating seasoned teams like Total Gaming and Ankush Free Fire. Continuing their form, they dominated the Hyderabad finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 as they won four out of six matches to qualify for the Grand Finals.

They are also participating in the group stages of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 and are currently sitting in 13th place with 79 points. With the competition heating up, the esports landscape is reaching its pinnacle.

Blind Esports is a Indian organization with active rosters in CODM and Clash of Clans. They recently partnered with Lightz Out Esports for their future endeavors in gaming.

By acquiring Captains, Blind intends to dominate the Indian Free Fire scene. There is no doubt that the roster has proven to be reliable in the past six months, and as the Free Fire India scene heats up, it will be interesting to see if they can repeat that success.

With so many avenues to explore, Blind have a lot to look forward to and Free Fire is certainly teeming with opportunities.

