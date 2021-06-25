Global Esports giant TSM announces Free Fire roster by acquiring Indian team Sixth Sense

Sportskeeda recently reported on TSM joining the Free Fire esports scene in India by acquiring Sixth Sense. The announcement is now official and has been formally communicated via TSM India's social media accounts.

They posted:

"We are really excited to introduce to you all our new Indian Free Fire roster. We've loved competing in the region of India. The fans have been incredible in support, and we wanted to further cement ourselves in the region by signing another Esports roster. We hope you continue to show your support for TSM India."

TSM Free Fire roster

TSM.FTX Iluminati - Sagar Patel TSM.FTX Mr.Jay - Jayesh Yadav TSM.FTX OldMonk - Naitik Khoshto TSM.FTX Indro - Indranil Saha TSM.FTX Stoner - Titas Roy

Earlier this year, the roster won the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021, which had a massive prize pool of $50K. Additionally, the roster secured third and fourth places at the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2020 and FFIC 2021. They also secured eighth place in the Qualcomm Free Fire Open Season 1.

Apart from these major events, the team won some minor titles like Booyah India, Booyah Cup, Rheo TV event, and Yuvin Cup.

Today, the roster will also participate in the Kolkata Finals of Free Fire City Open 2021 ($81K prize pool). In addition, they are invited to participate in the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 ($50K prize pool).

About TSM

Founded in 2009 by Andy Dinh, Team Solomid (TSM) is based in Los Angeles, California. On June 4th, they officially changed their name to TSM.FTX, after signing a 10-year naming rights agreement with Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

For TSM India, this marks the second mobile gaming lineup. Last year they went into partnership with Entity Gaming to field a PUBG Mobile lineup. However, a source close to Sportskeeda said that they are dropping their star-studded Battlegrounds Mobile India team.

With this lineup, TSM hopes to dominate the Indian Free Fire scene. Past performances have established the roster's reliability, but as the Free Fire India scene heats up, it will be interesting to see if they can replicate that performance.

