Sixth Sense crowned Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 champions

The Finals of the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 came to an end today after an exciting day of play. It featured 12 teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, who had earlier qualified through the group stage.

The teams competed for a prize pool of $50,000, and at the end of the day, Sixth Sense emerged as the champions, bagging the winner's prize of $22,000. They finished with 91 points and 38 kills, as the top three spots were all bagged by Indian teams.

Team Elite finished as the runner-up in the competition with 82 points and 25 kills, claiming the second prize of $10,000. The third place in the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 was claimed by Nemesis with 73 points and 19 kills. The team also pocketed $5,000.

Free Fire Tri-Series 2021A Finals overall standings

The finals started with the first match being played in Bermuda. It was won by Nemesis with six frags, while Sixth Sense finished in second place with nine frags. Team Chaos was third after bagging nine frags.

The second and the third matches of the day, played on Purgatory and Kalahari, were won by Team Elite and Riot, adding 13 and seven kills to their respective tallies.

Match 3 marked the halfway stage in the finals. At this juncture, Team Elite, through a series of consistent performances, stood at the top of the points table with 63 points and 22 kills.

The fourth and fifth matches were played on Bermuda and Purgatory. The Booyah in these matches was claimed by Demons Pride and Nemesis, with seven and six kills, respectively.

Heading into the final match, the competition between the top three teams was cutthroat, as Team Elite and Sixth Sense had an equal number of points, i.e., 79. Nemesis wasn't far behind in third place with 66 points.

The sixth and final match of the finals was played on Kalahari. Team Swag won with eight kills, while Sixth Sense secured 12 points to narrowly clinch the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 finals.

Pahadi was the MVP of Free Fire Tri-Series 2021

Pahadi from Team Elite was declared the MVP of the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 as he secured the highest number of kills (75) and dealt overall damage of 40417. He also won the MVPs prize of $1,000.

Top five fraggers from the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021

Other players in the top fraggers list included Killer, also from Team Elite, who finished in second place with 50 kills. Kai from House of Blood and Mr Jay from Sixth Sense finished in the third and fourth places with 48 kills each. Iconic from Team Elite finished fifth with 45 kills.