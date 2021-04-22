Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 Finals new schedule revealed

Free Fire is growing exponentially in popularity in the Indian sub-continent region. This is thanks to its fast-paced gameplay, intense graphics, and flourishing esports scene.

Talking about esports, Garena has preponed the finals of the Free Fire Tri-Series by one day to April 24th, starting at 2 PM IST. The finals were earlier scheduled for April 25th. The reason for the preponement has not been specified.

Free Fire Tri- Series is a $50,000 tri-nation tournament that includes top teams from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The tournament commenced on the 9th of April and consisted of 18 teams (six each from their country's respective regional finals).

After six days of the league stages, the top 12 teams in the points table qualified for the grand finals.

Free Fire Tri-Series: 2021 Grand Finals teams

1. Team Elite (India)

2. Sixth Sense (India)

3. Nemesis (India)

4. Team Chaos (India)

5. Galaxy Racer (India)

6. House of Blood (Pakistan)

7. The Revengers (Pakistan)

8. Demons Pride (Pakistan)

9. Extreme Ex (Bangladesh)

10. B26 Mystics (Bangladesh)

11. TM Swag (Bangladesh)

12. Riot (Bangladesh)

Team Elite topped the group stages with nine booyahs. It was also the most aggressive team with 175 kills. Its star fragger Pahadi was awarded the MVP title as he secured 32,645 damage and 63 kills. FFIC Champion Galaxy Racer performed ordinarily and secured 11th place in the league stages.

Team Elite Pahadi

Shockingly, Team Exp and Team TG, the respective champion teams from the regional finals, couldn't make it to the finals. Last Breath from India also didn't qualify for the finals.

Free Fire has also announced viewers' rewards for reaching a certain viewership milestone. Viewers will get a permanent emote if total viewership passes 200k across all channels.

It will be interesting to see whether Team Elite can replicate the same performance in the finals or if they will face resistance by other teams.