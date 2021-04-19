Free Fire Tri-series 2021: Grand Finals teams, prize pool distribution, and schedule revealed

The Group Stages of the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021 has ended. Eighteen teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh competed over a total of two weeks (6 weekdays) for spots in the finals.

In the end, the Indian squad, Team Elite, emerged as the table-toppers, while House of Blood and Team Chaos stood at the second and third spots, respectively.

The top 12 teams from the overall leaderboard qualified for the Free Fire Tri-Series Grand Finals. Five were from India, four from Bangladesh, and the remaining three from Pakistan.

Free Fire Tri-series group stages overall standings

Qualified teams for Free Fire Tri-Series: 2021 Grand Finals:

Team Elite (India) Sixth Sense (India) Nemesis (India) Team Chaos (India) Galaxy Racer (India) House of Blood (Pakistan) The Revengers (Pakistan) Demons Pride (Pakistan) Extreme Ex (Bangladesh) B26 Mystics (Bangladesh) TM Swag (Bangladesh) Riot (Bangladesh)

The remaining six teams, unfortunately, failed to qualify for the finals:

Last Breath (India) Hotshot (Pakistan) The JawBreakers (Bangladesh) AgentExp (Bangladesh) TeamTG (Pakistan) NoChance (Pakistan)

Format of the FFTS 2021 Grand Finals:

The Grand Finals will feature the 12 qualified teams who will battle it out for the ultimate prize pool of $50,000 over six matches that will take place on different Free Fire maps.

Free Fire Tri-series prize pool distribution

Schedule of the FFTS 2021 Grand Finals

The Grand Finals will be played on April 25th (Sunday). Viewers can watch the Free Fire Tri-Series on Garena Free Fire's official Facebook and YouTube channels from 2:00 PM IST (1:30 PM PKT and 2:30 PM BDT).

Having performed exceptionally well in the group stages, Team Elite from India, House of Blood from Pakistan, and Extreme Ex from Bangladesh will be the teams to look out for in the finals. Sixth Sense from India will also be a force to be reckoned with going into the finals.

Top five players from Free Fire Tri-series group stages

It would be interesting to see if the top-performing teams and players from the group stages can emulate the same performance in the finals. Fans from all three countries will have high hopes from their respective representatives.