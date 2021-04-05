Free Fire Tri-Series 2021: Groups and schedule revealed

The Free Fire Tri-Series, featuring teams from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, is all set to kick off on the 9th of April 2021.

The prestigious event, which boasts a massive prize pool of $50,000, will be played between 18 teams (6 from each region).

Teams who are set to participate in the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021

Garena recently announced the schedule and group division for the Free Fire Tri-Series. The tournament will go on for two weeks, with teams from the three groups A, B, and C battling it out for the 12 spots in the finals in a round-robin format. Each week will feature a total of three match days. The finals of the FFTS 2021 will be held on the 25th of April 2021.

18 teams have been divided equally among Groups A, B, and C.

Group A:

1.) Galaxy Racer Esports

2.) Team Chaos

3.) TM Swag

4.) House of Blood

5.) Riot

6.) Team Hotshot

Group B:

1.) Team TG

2.) Demons Pride

3.) Team Elite

4.) Sixth Sense

5.) B26 Mystics

6.) Extreme EX

Group C:

1.) Agent EXP

2.) The Jailbreakers

3.) Revengers

4.) No Chance

5.) Last Breath

6.) Nemesis

Free Fire Tri-Series schedule

Week 1

Matchday 1 – April 9 (A vs B)

Matchday 2 – April 10 (B vs C)

Matchday 3 – April 11 (C vs A)

Week 2

Matchday 4 – April 16 (A vs B)

Matchday 5 – April 17 (B vs C)

Matchday 6 – April 18 (C vs A)

Grand finals:- April 25th

Viewers can watch the Free Fire Tri-Series on Garena Free Fire's official Facebook and YouTube channels from 2:00 PM IST (1:30 PM PKT and 2:30 PM BDT) every matchday.

Fans of Free Fire Esports from all three countries are patiently waiting for the event to start.