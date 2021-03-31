Garena Free Fire Tri-Series 2021: Teams, prize pool, and more details revealed

Garena, the publisher of the popular title, Free Fire, has announced a tournament for the South Asian region called the Free Fire Tri-Series. It will feature teams from the regional events of India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. It boasts a massive prize pool of 50,000 USD (36.7 lakhs INR).

The Free Fire Tri-Series will kick off on April 9th and see 18 teams competing over seven days for a place in the event's finals, to be held on April 25th.

Six teams from each regional tournament will compete in this event.

Free Fire Tri-Series teams

Teams and prize pool at the Free Fire Tri-Series

Six Indian representatives

Galaxy Racer

Team Chaos

Team Elite

Sixth Sense

Last Breath

Nemesis

Six Pakistani representatives

Team TG

Demons Pride

Revengers

No Chance

House Of Blood

Team Hotshot

Six Bangladeshi representatives

Agent Exp

The JawBreakers

TM Swag

Riot

B26 Mystics

Extreme Ex

With such a considerable prize pool at stake, teams from all countries will try their best to qualify for the finals. It would be interesting to see which region will have the highest number of sides in the finale.

Fans in all the countries will be supporting their favorite teams and hoping they make the Free Fire Tri-Series finals.

Free Fire, and mobile esports in general, continues to flourish

The growth of mobile esports in the subcontinent has taken off in the last few years. With the emergence of titles such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, gaming enthusiasts in the subcontinent have gotten a chance to compete at the highest level in the esports of these popular games.

The viewership for these titles has been ever-growing and is breaking new records with each day. The developers of these games have also noticed these achievements and are bringing in new tournaments with massive prize pools for players and fans.