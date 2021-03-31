1,388,145 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

With more than 265 million downloads in 2020, Free Fire became the most downloaded game of the last year. It was also the most downloaded game of 2019 and has crossed 80 million active users.

With millions of active users competing in the game daily, it becomes difficult to keep tabs on everyone manually. This is where Garena's anti-cheat system comes into play. The system detects any irregularities in every user's gameplay and hands permanent suspensions to players using unfair means.

Garena banned 1,388,145 Free Fire accounts for cheating in the last two weeks

Garena often publishes bi-weekly reports detailing the number of accounts that have been suspended in a certain period.

According to their latest report, 1,388,145 accounts have been banned in the last two weeks for using hacks and trying to gain an unfair advantage in Free Fire.

The report saw a six percent increase in banned accounts compared to the last report, in which they suspended 1,306,377 accounts.

58 percent of the 1,388,145 accounts, i.e., 805,124 accounts, were reported by legitimate players.

Here is a detailed account of the percentage of hacking software used by players in the last two weeks:

1. 67 percent of the cheaters were banned due to the use of Auto Aim, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

2. 15.1 percent of users were banned due to the use of teleportation hacks, which are used to move instantly from one location to another without covering the physical distance between players. It allows the player to move much faster than other users.

Advertisement

3. 9.4 percent used wall hacks that help players shoot enemies who are behind a cover.

4. 1 percent used Antenna Hacks, which give players the location of their enemies in Free Fire.

5. 7.5 percent of the banned accounts used hacks that were not specified by Garena.