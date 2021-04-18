Team Elite emerge table toppers in Free Fire Tri-Series 2021, top 12 teams qualify for finals

The sixth and final day of the group stages of the Free Fire Tri-Series came to an end after a breathtaking display of skill and game sense from the competing teams.

The final day saw Groups A and C compete for the top-12 spots in the finals. At the end of the day, The Indian squad Team Elite emerged as table toppers with 372 points and 175 kills.

Following them in second place was the Pakistani team House of Blood with 260 points and 137 kills. Sixth Sense from India finished in third place with 231 points and 104 kills.

Qualified teams for Free Fire Tri-series Grand Finals

The top 12 teams also qualified from the overall leaderboard to qualify for the finals, scheduled to be held on April 25th, 2021.

Free Fire Tri-series 2021 Group Stage overall standings

The final day started with the first match being played on the Bermuda map. The Booyah in this match was secured by House of Blood with 10 frags to its name. Following it in second place was The Jawbreakers with 10 kills. Nemesis finished third in this match, adding two kills to its tally.

The second and third matches of the day were played on Purgatory and Kalahari. The victories in both matches were secured by Indian teams. Team Chaos and Nemesis won with 12 and eight kills to its name.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day, played on Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by Riot and Team Chaos. The teams had four and six kills to their respective tallies.

The sixth and final match of the day and group stages, played on Kalahari, was won by The Revengers with 12 kills.

The second place in this match was claimed by Last Breath with 11 kills, while Galaxy Racer finished in third spot with two kills to its tally.

Top 5 players from Free Fire Tri-series Group Stage

On the overall kill leaderboard, Pahadi from Team Elite finished at the top with 63 kills and 32,645 damage. His teammates Killer and Iconic finished in third and fourth spot with 42 and 41 kills.

Among the other players, Kai from House of Blood finished in second place with 47 kills and 26,926 damage. Mr. Jay from Sixth Sense finished in the 5th spot with 35 kills to round off the top five fraggers.

With 12 teams qualifying for the finals, it will be interesting to see if the teams who finished at the top spots in the group stage can maintain this performance in the Free Fire Tri-series Finals as well.