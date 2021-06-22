TSM expected to enter Indian Free Fire scene by acquiring Sixth Sense

The Indian Esports scene has been rocked by the Free Fire phenomenon in the past year. While the Free Fire Continental Series Asia 2020 attracted 1.5 million peak viewers on a Hindi stream, the Free Fire World Series 2021 broke all records and drew 1.9 million peak viewers (which is the highest ever for any single stream/language) on Hindi stream. The domestic tournament Free Fire India Championship 2021 also saw more than 220K Peak Viewers. These numbers have attracted a lot of attention in the west.

Andy Dinh, CEO of TSM, tweeted a few days ago that Mobile Esports will have more viewers than PC within 5 years.

Well, in some cases they already do. Especially in LatAm, SEA, India, etc. — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) June 1, 2021

Ryan Wyatt, Head of YouTube Gaming, replied that in some cases they already do, mentioning India's name, Andy responded to this by stating that he will definitely explore possibilities.

Sixth Sense (screenshot from official Free Fire website)

Now, according to a new leak, it's looking like TSM will acquire a Free Fire roster in India. A leaked pic suggests TSM will takeover the roster of Sixth Sense.

Sixth Sense Free Fire roster:-

1. Sixth Sense Iluminati- Sagar Patel

2. Sixth Sense MrJayyt- Jayesh Yadav

3. Sixth Sense Old Monk- Naitik Khoshto

4. Sixth Sense Fabindro- Indranil Saha

5. Sixth Sense Stoner- Titas Roy

Sixth Sense recently won the 50k USD prize pool Free Fire Tri-Series 2021. Additionally, they placed fourth and eighth in the FFIC 2021 and Free Fire Open respectively. They are also invited to the 50K USD prize pool Free Fire Pro League 2021.

About TSM:

Team Solomid (TSM), founded in 2009 by Andy Dinh, is based out of Los Angeles, California. They have active rosters in League of Legends, Apex Legends, PUBG, Fortnite and Valorant to name a few games.

They entered the Indian market in March 2020 as part of a partnership with Entity Gaming through the PUBG Mobile roster. PUBG Mobile was banned in September 2020 by the Indian Government, but TSM showed their faith in the roster and waited till the launch of BattleGrounds Mobile India.

Earlier this month, TSM signed a 10-year naming rights agreement with Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX worth 210 million USD, officially renaming themselves Team SoloMid FTX.

🎙️ @TSMReginald recently joined @FTX_Official on their podcast, where they took a deep dive into Andy's history, the origin stories of TSM, esports, and more.



Watch the full episode now: https://t.co/JRuFHq3P6J pic.twitter.com/k5kWbUdnmJ — TSM FTX (@TSM) June 5, 2021

Also Read: Free Fire World Series creates new world record for highest peak viewership on a live Esports event

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Gautham Balaji