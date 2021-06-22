Free Fire City Open Hyderabad Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

Fan-favorite Captains emerged victorious in today's Hyderabad Finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021. In addition, the team qualified for the National Championship, which will be held on August 15th.

Captains dominated the Hyderabad Finals, as they took four out of six booyahs to finish in top position. They took a whopping 84 kills and 146 points. Captains Nivesh inflicted a mammoth 15.5k damage, took 34 kills and was awarded the MVP of the finals.

Following them on the leaderboard was AY Esports with 29 kills and 64 points and Mighty Raju with 19 kills and 57 points.

Top 5 players from Free Fire City Open Hyderabad Finals

The teams ranked second to fourth will have another shot at qualifying for the Free Fire City Open National Finals by competing at regional play-ins.

Free Fire City Open Hyderabad Finals Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Hyderabad Finals overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Bermuda, was won by MBG Titans with six frags. However, Captains topped the points table with 12 eliminations.

Captains bagged the second match, played on Purgatory, with 11 kills followed by AS Takers and LR7 United with nine frags each.

The third match, played on Kalahari, was won by Black Hunters with 11 kills. Mighty Raju secured second place with 10 eliminations. Black Hunter Karthik took five kills to be crowned as match MVP.

The fourth, fifth, and sixth matches were won by Captains with a whopping 15, 19 and 18 kills respectively. Nivesh took eight in the third and six frags each in the last two matches.

MVP standings of the Finals:

1. Captains Nivesh- 34 kills

2. Captains Ginotra- 19 kills

3. Captains John Cena- 17 kills

4. Captains Bablu- 14 kills

5. AY Nayan- 12 kills

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire City Open Hyderabad Finals:

Champion- 1,00,000 INR- Captains

1st Runner-up - 50,000 INR - AY Esports

2nd Runner-up - 25,000 INR - Mighty Raju

4th Place - 25,000 INR - MBG Titans

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Gautham Balaji