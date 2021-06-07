Free Fire City Open 2021 Regional Finals: Teams, format and schedule revealed 

The regional finals of the Free Fire City Open (FFCO) 2021 will take place from June 15th to July 9th.
The winners of the regional finals will qualify for the national finals. Teams ranked second to fourth will get another chance to qualify through the regional play-ins.
The regional play-ins will be held from July 16th to 23rd, and the top two teams will advance to the finals.
Additionally, two top teams from the Wildcard region i.e from the rest of India (outside of the eight participating cities) will also qualify for the national finals.
The Free Fire City Open 2021 is a city-based league with a prize pool of 60 lakhs INR. The national finals will take place on August 15th.
Free Fire City Open regional finals schedule based on city/region
- Delhi Titans: June 15th (Tuesday)
- Ahmedabad Lions: June 18th (Friday)
- Hyderabad Nawabs: June 22nd (Tuesday)
- Kolkata Kings: June 25th (Friday)
- Chennai Conquerors: June 29th (Tuesday)
- Lucknow Warriors: July 2nd (Friday)
- Mumbai Strikers: July 6th (Tuesday)
- Vizag Victors: July 9th (Friday)
- Wildcard: July 16th (Friday)
Qualified teams for their respective regional finals of Free Fire City Open (Updated List)
Delhi Titans: June 15th
1) Team Revolution
2) LAST BREATH
3) NMY DELHI
4) Hawk-Eye Esports
5) LVL_ICONIC
6) DL TO UK
7) SURGICAL STRIKE.
8) GODLIKE
9) HEARTBREAKERS
10) Team GenXForce
11) ILLUSION ES
12) TEAM OP
Ahmedabad LIONS: June 18th
1) GJ TEDDY
2) FEARLESS 4
3) Conqueror
4) Team Extreme
5) BOLT REGIMENT
6) WAR HOUSE
7) City Slums
8 ) UNDERDOGS 77
9) ZERO-DEGREE
10) Team Struglers
11) New Invention
12) UNITED 4HL
Hyderabad Nawabs: June 22nd
1) AY ESPORTS
2) Black Hunters
3) AS TAKERS
4) TR4NSFORMERS
5) Mighty Raju
6) CAPTAINS
7) MBG TITAN'S
8) LAZY KIDS
9) DARKFIRE
10) LR7 UNITED
11) Blood
12) TOXIC Esports
Kolkata Kings: June 25th
1) Head Hunters
2) ART OF WAR
3) RULE BREAKERS
4) Bot Army
5) UNDERDOGS
6) SIXTH SENSE
7) INVINCIBLES Esports
8) LA GAMING
9) OLD GENERATION
10) High Five
11) TEAM FAB
12) Assassin Clutchgods
Chennai Conquerors: June 29th
1) Raven Esports
2) JALLIKATTU Tamil Nadu
3) SLUMBER QUEEN
4) TITANS ESPORTS
5) BADGE-99.
6) MGC GAMING JK
7) Biowar TN
8) MAGILCHI 97
9) DAMAGE
10) JK-Newday
11) TGB_XTREME_LVL
12) MR24SQUAD
Lucknow Warriors: July 2nd
1) Frustrated 4
2) Gyan Army
3) Zila Ghaziabad
4) SURVIVOR 4 AM
5) Wrecking Crew
6) TEAM ELITE
7) God Game
8) FF WARRIORS
9) AFF-ESPORTS
10) GVCS Squad
11) ONLY FREAKS.
12) CITY OF TEHZEEB
Mumbai Strikers: July 6th
1) 4 Unknown Galaxy Racer
2) Greedy Hunters
3) 4XTRAORDINARY
4) THE REBELLIONS
5) BOMBAY FEVER
6) Yakuza SENIORS
7) Eyes Esports
8) Im'thepro
9) MCES ESPORTS
10) TSG ARMY
11) TSG HARD
12) Underworld
Vizag Victors: July 9th
1) BLACK OPS
2) FLICKR FORCE
3) FLY HIGH
4) U18 Army
5) GAMING WITH DINO
6) SUPER SAIYANS
7) APPLEDINOFF
8) Nawabpet Kings
9) Thunder
10) CRAZY AMIGOS
11) INCREDIBLES
12) High End
Free Fire City Open 2021 Regional Finals Wildcard: 16th July
1) Titanium: Army
2) Pro Nation
3) 4 Ever Cool
4) AOS ESPORTS
5) RISERS
6) SS
7) CLASH WAR
8) Die Another Day
9) IDENTICALS
10) UMK GAMER
11) LCG-ESPORTS
12) Huskies