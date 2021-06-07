Free Fire City Open 2021 Regional Finals: Teams, format and schedule revealed 

The regional finals of the Free Fire City Open (FFCO) 2021 will take place from June 15th to July 9th.

The winners of the regional finals will qualify for the national finals. Teams ranked second to fourth will get another chance to qualify through the regional play-ins.

The regional play-ins will be held from July 16th to 23rd, and the top two teams will advance to the finals.

Additionally, two top teams from the Wildcard region i.e from the rest of India (outside of the eight participating cities) will also qualify for the national finals.

The Free Fire City Open format

The Free Fire City Open 2021 is a city-based league with a prize pool of 60 lakhs INR. The national finals will take place on August 15th.

The Free Fire City Open 2021 participating cities

Free Fire City Open regional finals schedule based on city/region

Delhi Titans: June 15th (Tuesday)

Ahmedabad Lions: June 18th (Friday)

Hyderabad Nawabs: June 22nd (Tuesday)

Kolkata Kings: June 25th (Friday)

Chennai Conquerors: June 29th (Tuesday)

Lucknow Warriors: July 2nd (Friday)

Mumbai Strikers: July 6th (Tuesday)

Vizag Victors: July 9th (Friday)

Wildcard: July 16th (Friday)

Qualified teams for their respective regional finals of Free Fire City Open (Updated List)

Delhi Titans: June 15th

1) Team Revolution

2) LAST BREATH

3) NMY DELHI

4) Hawk-Eye Esports

5) LVL_ICONIC

6) DL TO UK

7) SURGICAL STRIKE.

8) GODLIKE

9) HEARTBREAKERS

10) Team GenXForce

11) ILLUSION ES

12) TEAM OP

Ahmedabad LIONS: June 18th

1) GJ TEDDY

2) FEARLESS 4

3) Conqueror

4) Team Extreme

5) BOLT REGIMENT

6) WAR HOUSE

7) City Slums

8 ) UNDERDOGS 77

9) ZERO-DEGREE

10) Team Struglers

11) New Invention

12) UNITED 4HL

Hyderabad Nawabs: June 22nd

1) AY ESPORTS

2) Black Hunters

3) AS TAKERS

4) TR4NSFORMERS

5) Mighty Raju

6) CAPTAINS

7) MBG TITAN'S

8) LAZY KIDS

9) DARKFIRE

10) LR7 UNITED

11) Blood

12) TOXIC Esports

Kolkata Kings: June 25th

1) Head Hunters

2) ART OF WAR

3) RULE BREAKERS

4) Bot Army

5) UNDERDOGS

6) SIXTH SENSE

7) INVINCIBLES Esports

8) LA GAMING

9) OLD GENERATION

10) High Five

11) TEAM FAB

12) Assassin Clutchgods

Chennai Conquerors: June 29th

1) Raven Esports

2) JALLIKATTU Tamil Nadu

3) SLUMBER QUEEN

4) TITANS ESPORTS

5) BADGE-99.

6) MGC GAMING JK

7) Biowar TN

8) MAGILCHI 97

9) DAMAGE

10) JK-Newday

11) TGB_XTREME_LVL

12) MR24SQUAD

Lucknow Warriors: July 2nd

1) Frustrated 4

2) Gyan Army

3) Zila Ghaziabad

4) SURVIVOR 4 AM

5) Wrecking Crew

6) TEAM ELITE

7) God Game

8) FF WARRIORS

9) AFF-ESPORTS

10) GVCS Squad

11) ONLY FREAKS.

12) CITY OF TEHZEEB

Mumbai Strikers: July 6th

1) 4 Unknown Galaxy Racer

2) Greedy Hunters

3) 4XTRAORDINARY

4) THE REBELLIONS

5) BOMBAY FEVER

6) Yakuza SENIORS

7) Eyes Esports

8) Im'thepro

9) MCES ESPORTS

10) TSG ARMY

11) TSG HARD

12) Underworld

Vizag Victors: July 9th

1) BLACK OPS

2) FLICKR FORCE

3) FLY HIGH

4) U18 Army

5) GAMING WITH DINO

6) SUPER SAIYANS

7) APPLEDINOFF

8) Nawabpet Kings

9) Thunder

10) CRAZY AMIGOS

11) INCREDIBLES

12) High End

Free Fire City Open 2021 Regional Finals Wildcard: 16th July

Free Fire City Open Wildcard finals

1) Titanium: Army

2) Pro Nation

3) 4 Ever Cool

4) AOS ESPORTS

5) RISERS

6) SS

7) CLASH WAR

8) Die Another Day

9) IDENTICALS

10) UMK GAMER

11) LCG-ESPORTS

12) Huskies

